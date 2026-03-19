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Home > World News > Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

Iran proposes tolls on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, framing it as a security fee amid war pressure. The move shifts strategy from blockade to economic coercion, rattles energy markets, spikes oil prices, and raises legal concerns over control of a critical global trade route.

Iran’s Hormuz Toll Plan Triggers Global Energy Shock and Legal Debate
Iran’s Hormuz Toll Plan Triggers Global Energy Shock and Legal Debate

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 19, 2026 22:44:18 IST

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Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

The joint military operation, which began on February 28, has caused major changes to the Middle East geopolitical situation. Tehran is currently using its strongest geographic resource, which is the Strait of Hormuz, because it suffered high-level leadership losses and faced continuous aerial attacks.

Iranian lawmakers have introduced a legislative proposal that would require all commercial vessels to pay tolls and taxes while traveling through the waterway, including oil and gas tankers.

Tehran presents this action as a “security fee,” which they need to impose for maintaining safe access to the passage, but it actually transforms a global commons into a revenue-generating territory that supports their economy during wartime.

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Maritime Taxation

The proposal to implement maritime taxation signals a departure from traditional naval blockades toward a model of economic coercion.

The Iranian parliament established its authority over the corridor, which transports 20% of worldwide petroleum, through its requirement of paying fees for “energy and food security” services. Somayeh Rafiei and other officials support their legislative initiative, which establishes a requirement that all ships requesting “safe passage” must pay fees to the Islamic Republic.

The system functions for two purposes because it delivers urgent funds to support a declining military system while it compels nations to acknowledge Iranian rights over the strait during times when the country endures intense pressure from U.S. and Israeli military forces.

Energy Volatility

The proposed levies and the existing strikes against Gulf infrastructure resulted in immediate energy market disruptions, which produced extreme energy price changes throughout international markets.

The combination of Brent crude prices exceeding $110 per barrel and natural gas benchmarks reaching double their previous levels created an inflation crisis because of the extended “toll gate” threat at Hormuz. Iran’s attacks on refineries located in Saudi Arabia and the UAE guarantee that alternative Red Sea shipping routes will remain dangerous.

The international community studies the validity of these transit charges, which violate the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, while the global economy faces increasing expenses for passing through this dangerous maritime chokepoint.

Also Read: Iran Vows Gulf Energy Strikes After South Pars Attack, Ras Laffan Explosions Trigger Global Supply Panic and War Fears

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Tags: iranstrait of hormuztolltransit fee

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Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

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Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

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Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor
Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor
Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor
Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

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