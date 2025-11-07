LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Viral Video Shows Inmates Dancing And Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, Creating Massive Uproar As Two Officials Are Suspended Immediately

A viral video from Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail showing inmates partying has exposed serious security lapses. Authorities suspended the Head Warden and Deputy Jailor after confirming use of banned phones. A full-scale probe and security sweep have been ordered to restore discipline.

Ranchi Jail Party Video Sparks Outrage, Triggers Suspension of Officials (Pc: X)
Ranchi Jail Party Video Sparks Outrage, Triggers Suspension of Officials (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 7, 2025 13:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A dramatic incident took place when the correctional authorities in Jharkhand were literally astonished by the appearance of a video on the internet which showed the inmates of Ranchi Central Jail (Birsa Munda Central Jail) dancing and partying without any restrictions. The very strong and quick spread of the video indicated at once the very serious shortcomings in security and management in the high-security prison.

It captured numerous convicts, thought to be the most renowned, in a shared space, enjoying the music, and apparently disobeying all regulations. The daring act instantly set off a high-level investigation, thus questioning the jail’s operational integrity. The authorities have acted quickly as they recognized the seriousness of the matter and the public uproar that followed the disclosure.

Viral Video Fallout 

The viral video served as a decisive piece of evidence revealing a worrying major infringement of discipline. The state officials verified the footage and pointed out that the incident was an extreme case of the supervising staff’s dereliction of duty. It seemed that the video was taken with a mobile phone that was strictly prohibited, thus underscoring the unrestricted access to illicit items and the general mellow atmosphere that existed.



After carrying out an internal audit and a preliminary inquiry, the prison management pinpointed two officials the Head Warden and the Deputy Jailor who were apparently responsible for not stopping the events and not watching over the area properly; hence, they were both suspended. This first administrative measure shows the government’s strong determination to eliminate the bribery and inefficiency that are poisoning the justice system.

Accountability And Contraband 

The primary concern is not just the celebration but also a big accountability problem plus the illegal stuff coming into and inside the prison. The two authorities being suspended is akin to a red flag against the support or negligence that gets these unlawful acts to take place. The inquiry is going on how the mobile phone that recorded the video and the other banned items such as possibly party supplies got into the secured facility.

The Ranchi Inspector General of Prisons has called for a comprehensive security check and a big operation to go through all the barracks and take away whatever illegal items are there. This scandal shows that the prison’s main objective of safety and reform must be supported by tighter monitoring and occasionally carried out swoops.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 1:36 PM IST
Tags: jharkhandRanchi Central Jail

QUICK LINKS