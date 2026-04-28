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Home > India News > ‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe

‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the suspected "lone wolf" terror attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, with investigators recovering incriminating material from the accused's residence.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’. Photo: X
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’. Photo: X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 28, 2026 16:22:48 IST

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‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the suspected “lone wolf” terror attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, with investigators recovering incriminating material from the accused’s residence.

“This appears to be a case of self-radicalisation. Some books and incriminating material were recovered from the accused’s residence. He lived in the United States and had recently returned. Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was radicalised and had a desire to attack members of the Hindu community in the name of jihad, which led him to carry out this incident,” Fadnavis said, according to CMO. 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mira Road Attack 

The Chief Minister further stated that multiple agencies are probing the matter and that the investigation will go beyond the accused to identify any larger network.

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“The case is currently being investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency, and the state government is providing full cooperation to these agencies. The scope of the investigation will not be limited to the accused, but it will also investigate the individuals or networks behind his radicalisation. The entire case will be thoroughly investigated to uncover any possible conspiracy,” he added.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation into the attack on two security guards near the Asmita Grand Mansion in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on April 27. 

Security agencies are treating it as a possible “lone wolf” terror attack.

Mira Road Attack: Accused Ask Security Guard to Recite Kalima 

According to Maharashtra ATS, the accused, Jabar Zubair Ansari (31), targeted two security guards on duty there. Eyewitnesses claim that the accused first asked the guards for directions and then returned to ask their religion. It is also claimed that the accused forced one of the guards to recite the Islamic Kalima and, when he failed, the accused attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured guards are currently hospitalised. 

Who Is Mira Road Attack Accused Jabar Zubair Ansari? ISIS Link Being Examined By Police

When police searched Ansari’s home after his arrest, the investigation team found handwritten notes in which he expressed his desire to join ISIS. According to sources, in these notes, the accused described the attack as his “first step” towards joining a terrorist organisation, according to Maharashtra ATS.

The Maharashtra ATC also said that investigations revealed that the accused, Jaber Zubair Ansari, was a science graduate and had lived in the United States for several years. Unable to find a job in the US, he returned to India and lived alone in Mira Road, providing online chemistry coaching. It is believed that during his isolation, the accused became radicalised through the internet. Agencies are now examining the digital footprints of his mobile phone and laptop to determine if he was in direct contact with any handlers across the border.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner 

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Tags: Devendra Fadnavishome-hero-pos-2Jaib Zubair Ansarimaharashtramaharashtra newsMira Road attackMumbai crimeMumbai Crime news

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‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe

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‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe

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‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe
‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe
‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe
‘Accused Wanted to Target Hindus In the Name of Jihad’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Mira Road Attack ‘Self-Radicalised’, ISIS Links Under Probe

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