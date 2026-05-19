Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump Pauses Iran Attack After Saudi-UAE Request, Tehran Issues Chilling ‘Graveyard’ Warning To US

Trump pauses Iran strike plans as US-Iran talks continue via Pakistan. Photo: AI.

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he has temporarily put on hold his planned attacks on Iran following requests from the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, Trump said the US military has been directed to remain fully prepared for a large-scale strike if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement. The remarks come amid continued indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran mediated by Pakistan.

Iran’s Revised Proposal

Earlier, a US official reportedly said Iran’s revised proposal to the United States was inadequate for securing a deal and warned that the current deadlock could trigger a renewed phase of the war. Tehran had conveyed its latest peace proposal to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries.

Despite criticism of the proposal, reports suggest the United States has shown some flexibility during discussions, particularly regarding possible restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran’s revised offer reportedly includes demands for a permanent end to the war, relief from sanctions, and the reopening of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended Tehran’s position, stating that negotiations should not be interpreted as weakness.

“Dialogue does not mean surrender,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Iran had entered the talks “with dignity, authority, and the preservation of the nation’s rights.”

Iran Warns US

Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei warned the United States to remove what he described as the blockade of Iranian ports.

“The Sea of Oman could become your graveyard,” Rezaei warned, signalling the possibility of wider regional tensions if the standoff intensifies further.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Israeli military is preparing for the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran. Energy infrastructure is believed to be among the potential targets being considered in the event of another escalation.

Pakistan-mediated peace discussions between the US and Iran reportedly took place on Sunday.

Pakistan Continues Mediation Between US and Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said indirect talks between the United States and Iran are continuing through Pakistani mediation channels. According to Baghaei, both sides are exchanging comments and proposed amendments on recent diplomatic drafts.

He reiterated that Iran’s right to enrich uranium under international agreements remains “nonnegotiable”. Baghaei also cautioned countries, including the UAE, against deepening ties with Israel.

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