LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

There is fresh buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) after supposed India prices for the Xbox and PC versions surfaced online. Rockstar Games has not made any official announcement yet.

GTA 6 India Prices Leak Online (Image: X/ GTAVI_Countdown)
GTA 6 India Prices Leak Online (Image: X/ GTAVI_Countdown)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 23, 2026 14:38:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

There’s a fresh buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 which is one of the most awaited video games ever after supposed India prices for the Xbox and PC versions leaked online this week. Although Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything official yet.

GTA 6 Leaked Prices for Xbox and PC

Reports say that screenshots from a digital shop called Loaded have been shared widely online. In those images, the Xbox Series X and Series S version of GTA 6 is shown with a price of Rs 11,607.59 in India. The PC version in the same screenshots shows Rs 7,866.89. However, interestingly, no price is shown for the PlayStation 5 edition in the listing.

Players on social media immediately began talking about these numbers. Some say it could mean the game will be more expensive in India than earlier GTA entries. Others think these might just be placeholder prices and that retailers sometimes put online long before a game is officially priced. As of now, Rockstar has not confirmed or denied any of GTA 6 prices.

You Might Be Interested In

GTA 6 Prices Placeholder or Real?

One reason people aren’t taking the leaked prices as final is that retailers often upload estimates while they prepare their systems for launch or pre-orders. They sometimes do this even when they don’t yet have official information from the developer or publisher.

This isn’t the first time GTA 6 pricing details have popped up before Rockstar officially announced them. As per reports, in 2025, a Swiss retailer briefly listed a price of 99 Swiss francs for the PlayStation 5 version but later disappeared. That too sparked calculations and guesses about pricing across various countries. But, like this week’s listing, the company never confirmed it.

What It Means?

Another element adding to the uncertainty is the game’s release timeline. Reports say that GTA 6 was expected to arrive earlier, but the launch date has already shifted more than once. Initially thought to come in late 2025, then delays pushed it to mid-2026, and now many sources (including official parent company statements) put the launch in November 2026. Since dates have changed, pricing plans may also shift before the final announcement.

So for now, Indian gamers and the global community will have to wait longer for confirmed retail prices. The current figures should be treated as speculation, not official cost information.

Also Read: 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GTA 6latest newstech news

RELATED News

Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Apple To Introduce ‘Deep Red’ Colour iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max After Cosmic Orange Record Success—Check Details Inside

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Bharat Taxi Hits Roads To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido As Amit Shah Highlights ‘No Surge, Driver First, Consumer-Driven Policy

LATEST NEWS

After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Shatak: A Century of Unwavering Commitment” – Pavan Sindhi’s Vision Takes Center Stage

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

Punjab’s Tragedy Caught On CCTV: Man Obsessed With Woman Shoots Her In Broad Daylight In Tarn Taran; ‘She Married Someone Else’

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays
GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays
GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays
GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

QUICK LINKS