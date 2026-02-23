GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

There’s a fresh buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 which is one of the most awaited video games ever after supposed India prices for the Xbox and PC versions leaked online this week. Although Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything official yet.

GTA 6 Leaked Prices for Xbox and PC

Reports say that screenshots from a digital shop called Loaded have been shared widely online. In those images, the Xbox Series X and Series S version of GTA 6 is shown with a price of Rs 11,607.59 in India. The PC version in the same screenshots shows Rs 7,866.89. However, interestingly, no price is shown for the PlayStation 5 edition in the listing.

Players on social media immediately began talking about these numbers. Some say it could mean the game will be more expensive in India than earlier GTA entries. Others think these might just be placeholder prices and that retailers sometimes put online long before a game is officially priced. As of now, Rockstar has not confirmed or denied any of GTA 6 prices.

GTA 6 Prices Placeholder or Real?

One reason people aren’t taking the leaked prices as final is that retailers often upload estimates while they prepare their systems for launch or pre-orders. They sometimes do this even when they don’t yet have official information from the developer or publisher.

This isn’t the first time GTA 6 pricing details have popped up before Rockstar officially announced them. As per reports, in 2025, a Swiss retailer briefly listed a price of 99 Swiss francs for the PlayStation 5 version but later disappeared. That too sparked calculations and guesses about pricing across various countries. But, like this week’s listing, the company never confirmed it.

What It Means?

Another element adding to the uncertainty is the game’s release timeline. Reports say that GTA 6 was expected to arrive earlier, but the launch date has already shifted more than once. Initially thought to come in late 2025, then delays pushed it to mid-2026, and now many sources (including official parent company statements) put the launch in November 2026. Since dates have changed, pricing plans may also shift before the final announcement.

So for now, Indian gamers and the global community will have to wait longer for confirmed retail prices. The current figures should be treated as speculation, not official cost information.

