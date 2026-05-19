BC Khanduri Dies At 91: Former Uttarakhand CM, Ex-Union Minister And BJP Veteran Passes Away

Major General B. C. Khanduri passed away at the age of 91 in Dehradun on Tuesday, May 19 2026 due to age-related ailments. B. C. Khanduri was one of Uttarakhands respected political leaders and a former Union Minister. People knew B. C. Khanduri as “General Sahab”. B. C. Khanduri had a distinguished journey from serving in the Indian Army to becoming a key political figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party. B. C. Khanduri was widely admired for his honesty and discipline. B. C. Khanduri played a role in Indias highway infrastructure expansion. B. C. Khanduri also shaped Uttarakhands years as a newly formed state. Leaders from all parties paid tribute to B. C. Khanduris legacy and public service.

From Army Officer To Political Leader

B. C. Khanduri was born in Dehradun in 1934. B. C. Khanduri began his career in the Indian Army. B. C. Khanduri rose to the rank of Major General. B. C. Khanduris transition into politics in the 1990s reflected his long-standing commitment to discipline and public duty. B. C. Khanduri entered politics from the Garhwal constituency. B. C. Khanduri soon became one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prominent faces in Uttarakhand politics. B. C. Khanduris military background strongly influenced his style. B. C. Khanduris’ style was often marked by discipline and procedural order.

Role In India’s Highway Revolution

B. C. Khanduri made a national impact during his tenure as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. B. C. Khanduri was in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. B. C. Khanduri was closely associated with the Golden Quadrilateral highway project. This project was one of India’s infrastructure development programmes. It connected metropolitan cities. B. C. Khanduri’s leadership in road transport reforms helped accelerate highway construction. B. C. Khanduri improved connectivity across the country. Many people credit B. C. Khanduri for contributing to a phase in India’s infrastructure expansion. B. C. Khanduri was a figure in this transformation.

Twice Chief Minister Of Uttarakhand

B. C. Khanduri was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. B. C. Khanduri earned a reputation for honesty and transparency. B. C. Khanduri was known for his discipline. The hill state was still evolving administratively during B. C. Khanduris’ tenure. B. C. Khanduri focused heavily on governance reforms and anti-corruption measures. B. C. Khanduris strict working style won admiration from supporters. B. C. Khanduri’s style occasionally created friction within circles. Despite challenges, B. C. Khanduri remained widely respected. B. C. Khanduri maintained integrity and a simple lifestyle.

Known As ‘General Sahab’ Across Political Lines

People popularly referred to B. C. Khanduri as “General Sahab”. B. C. Khanduri enjoyed respect beyond party boundaries. Even critics acknowledged B. C. Khanduri’s image and commitment to public service. Following B. C. Khanduri’s death, condolences poured in from leaders, activists and citizens across India. President Droupadi Murmu remembered B. C. Khanduri for his approach to governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said B. C. Khanduri’s contributions to the nation would always be remembered. Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over B. C. Khanduri’s demise. Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat paid tribute to B. C. Khanduri. Harish Rawat described B. C. Khanduri as a leader without enemies.

A Legacy Of Discipline And Integrity

B. C. Khanduris public life stood out for its combination of military discipline and political simplicity. B. C. Khanduri built a reputation rooted in integrity, accountability and public service. Whether as a soldier, parliamentarian, Union Minister or Chief Minister, B. C. Khanduri was known for his discipline. B. C. Khanduris contribution to India’s infrastructure development and Uttarakhands political journey leaves behind a lasting legacy. This legacy will continue to be remembered across generations. B. C. Khanduri will always be remembered as a man of discipline and integrity.

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