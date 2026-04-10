LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

Instagram has rolled out a comment editing feature, allowing users to edit comments within 15 minutes of posting. However there are limitation; users can only edit the text used in comments not the images or GIFs.

How to edit instagram comment
How to edit instagram comment

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 10, 2026 11:55:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

Meta-owned social media giant Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to edit their comments after posting, addressing a much-awaited issue around fixing typos or rephrasing messages. According to a US-based social media giant, the update removes the need to delete and repost comments for minor corrections, though it comes with a fixed time limit and certain restrictions. The company announced the feature through its official account on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that comment editing is now available within a 15-minute window. 



How Does it Works

As per the social media platform, users are now allowed to edit their comments within 15 minutes of posting them. During this time frame, users can make multiple edits in the comment which gives users flexibility to correct typos or rephrase their thoughts without deleting the comment. 

Once a user edits his or her comment, a label will indicate that changes have been made. However, the platform does not provide access to the original version of the comment. This makes the feature differ from other platforms such as iMessage where users can view the edit history. After the 15-minute window is closed, comments become fixed and can no longer be edited. 

Many other platforms alter offer comment or message editing features similar to Instagram. For example, Facebook allows users to edit comments and posts even after publishing, often with an edit history visible. YouTube and Reddit also let users modify comments, typically marking them as edited. Whereas X offers limited editing for posts within a short time window, particularly for paid users. Compared to these, Instagram’s approach is more restricted, with a 15-minute window and no access to previous versions. 

Limitation of New Feature

The newly introduced feature comes with several restrictions. Editing is just limited to text only. If a comment consists of both text and graphic, the user can modify the written part only; they cannot change or remove the attached graphic. This means that while the feature solves basic editing issues, it does not fully cover all types of comment formats on the platform. 

Availability

The social media platform reported that they have been testing the new comment editing feature for some time now on a limited scale. However, after the official announcement, it is likely to reach a wider audience gradually. 

Carousel Recording feature

The platform has also recently introduced a feature through which users can record the carousel post. The new feature allows users to easily reorder images or videos in a carousel by simply long pressing and dragging the post to their desired position.  

As per 9to5mac, here’s how to reorder a carousel:  

Step 1: Tap on your profile, then tap on a carousel post;  

Step 2: Tap the “…” menu in the top right corner; 

Step 3: Tap “Edit”; 

Step 4: Long-press a photo or video, then drag it left or right to reorder it.  

Carousel reordering might not be accessible to all users at the moment, but this feature will be rolled out for every user gradually across regions.  

The important point that users should keep in mind is that this is only a reordering feature. Adding new media to an existing carousel is still not possible. 

Also Read: Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: insta comment editinstagram

RELATED News

Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Digital Cluster, Dashcam, And ADAS To Lower Varaints, Check All Details And Price

Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

AI+ Launches Most Affordable Flip Phone Nova Flip 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Fast Charging, and 50MP Camera at Just Rs…

LATEST NEWS

KV Admissions 2026-27: Who Can Apply to Kendriya Vidyalayas? Rules for Non-Government Families Explained

LIK First Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah’s Futuristic Rom-Com Starts Fun but Loses Spark in the Second Half

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 13-19: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: Expected Soon, Know How to Check Scores and Download Marksheet

New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

Who Is Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan’s First Wife? What Really Happened Before Their Shocking Split Remains Mystery Unveiled

Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations
How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations
How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations
How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

QUICK LINKS