How To Edit Instagram Comments: App Launches New Feature To Fix Typos And Rephrase Comments—Check Availability And Limitations

How Does it Works

As per the social media platform, users are now allowed to edit their comments within 15 minutes of posting them. During this time frame, users can make multiple edits in the comment which gives users flexibility to correct typos or rephrase their thoughts without deleting the comment.

Once a user edits his or her comment, a label will indicate that changes have been made. However, the platform does not provide access to the original version of the comment. This makes the feature differ from other platforms such as iMessage where users can view the edit history. After the 15-minute window is closed, comments become fixed and can no longer be edited.

Many other platforms alter offer comment or message editing features similar to Instagram. For example, Facebook allows users to edit comments and posts even after publishing, often with an edit history visible. YouTube and Reddit also let users modify comments, typically marking them as edited. Whereas X offers limited editing for posts within a short time window, particularly for paid users. Compared to these, Instagram’s approach is more restricted, with a 15-minute window and no access to previous versions.

Limitation of New Feature

The newly introduced feature comes with several restrictions. Editing is just limited to text only. If a comment consists of both text and graphic, the user can modify the written part only; they cannot change or remove the attached graphic. This means that while the feature solves basic editing issues, it does not fully cover all types of comment formats on the platform.

Availability

The social media platform reported that they have been testing the new comment editing feature for some time now on a limited scale. However, after the official announcement, it is likely to reach a wider audience gradually.

Carousel Recording feature

The platform has also recently introduced a feature through which users can record the carousel post. The new feature allows users to easily reorder images or videos in a carousel by simply long pressing and dragging the post to their desired position.

As per 9to5mac, here’s how to reorder a carousel:

Step 1: Tap on your profile, then tap on a carousel post;

Step 2: Tap the “…” menu in the top right corner; Step 3: Tap “Edit”; Step 4: Long-press a photo or video, then drag it left or right to reorder it.

Carousel reordering might not be accessible to all users at the moment, but this feature will be rolled out for every user gradually across regions.

The important point that users should keep in mind is that this is only a reordering feature. Adding new media to an existing carousel is still not possible. Also Read: Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

