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Home > Tech and Auto News > Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Realme is set to launch the C100 5G in Thailand with a 144Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The budget device offers AI features and is priced around Rs 20,000, with a possible India launch expected later.

realme c100 5G
realme c100 5G

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 10, 2026 10:37:13 IST

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Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is all set to launch Realme C100 5G in Thailand after being spotted on multiple listings and e-commerce website. The new Chinese handset will go on sale in the country later this month. The device is packed with large battery, high refresh rate display and multiple AI powered features, 

Realme C100 5G features and specification 

The device features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimnesity 6300 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which can be further expanded by using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also has an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

In terms of optics, the devices feature a primary sensor of 50MP on the rear panel and a 5MP camera on the front sensor for selfie and video calling. The smartphone consists of multiple AI-powered tools such as AI Motion Photo, AI Outdoor Mode, AI NetPilot for enhanced connectivity, AI Image Matting, and AI Smart Loop. 

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The key highlight of the smartphone is its massive 7,000mAh battery which is supported by a 45W wired fast charging and wired reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a sound mounted fingerprint sensor for screen and app lock and unlock.  

Realme C100 5G price and availability 

The handset is launched at a starting price of THB 6,999 which is roughly Rs 20,000 for the base model offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage whereas the higher storage variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is launched at THB 7,499 which is around Rs 21,000. The device will go on the sale in Thailand on 22nd April through various e-commerce platforms in the country and it will be available in two different colour options i.e. Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green Shades. 

Realme C100 India launch 

The company has not officially announced the launch of Realme C100 5G in India. However, some experts and leaks suggest that the device will launch in India soon in this year only. 

The company has recently announced the launch of Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The handset will be launched on 14th April 2026. This phone also has a similar battery size of 7,000mAh as the Realme C100 5G offers. Here are the key specifications of the upcoming Narzo 100 Lite 5G. 

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a big 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness of 900 nits, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, and Smart Touch 2.0 which not many budget phone offers.  

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features and specifications 

The newly announced smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built for solid 5G performance. The company has also packed the device with a huge 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system, so even long gaming sessions will not make it overheat.  

The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 which is based on the Android 16 operating system.  

The handset will be packed with a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery lasts around 10 hours of video playback and 392 hours of standby at half the charge. The device also supports reverse charging.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a 13MP primary sensor with AI features. The company offers AI Eraser 2.0 Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting to enhance photo pop. For the productivity junkies, tools such as AI smart loop, AI Documents, and AI Select and Search.  

The smartphone also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water and will be launched in two colour options: Thunder Black and Frost Silver. However, the company has not revealed the price or other features yet. 

Also Read: OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera, Ultra Thin Bezels, And 200Hz Super Smooth Display, Check All Specs And Price

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Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

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Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

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Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price
Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price
Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price
Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

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