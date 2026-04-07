OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera, Ultra Thin Bezels, And 200Hz Super Smooth Display, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is expanding its portfolio with its next flagship OnePlus 16 which is expected to debut in October in China with a reported global launch planned for November 2026. Reports and rumours regarding upcoming handset have started circulating all over the internet. The phone will be succeeding the OnePlus 15, and it is said t to have thinner bezels compared to last generation and the recent report has unveiled its optics detail.

OnePlus 16 camera details

As per a recent report, the OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 200MP sensor on the rear panel. The report suggests that the sensor is likely to be Samsung’s HP5, which has previously been used in a Realme smartphone.

OnePlus 16 specifications and features

In terms of design, the handset is expected to feature ultra-thin bezels with a reported thickness under 1mm on the front. For comparison, its previous generation had 1.15mm bezels.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 1.5K display with a massive refresh rate of 200Hz which will be a notable upgrade over its predecessor’s 165Hz display. The reports suggest that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset built on 2nm process and paired with LPDDR6 RAM. In terms of security, the device consists of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and is likely to run on Android 17 based on OxygenOS 17.

Battery could be another major highlight of the upcoming OnePlus 16. As per the latest report, the device is likely to be packed with “Glacier Battery” with a capacity approaching 9,000mAh. This will be a major jump from the 7,300mAh battery packed in OnePlus 15.

However, the device is said to skip a built-in active cooling fan for thermal management. Additionally, the smartphone is also expected to skip capacitive shoulder triggers for gaming.

OnePlus 16 price

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be priced around CNY 5,000, which is roughly Rs 67,600, which indicated a slight increase over its predecessor. The price increase could be attributed to the ongoing shortage of memory chips.

The company has not officially confirmed any details yet. The information is based on speculation.

OnePlus Nord 6

The company is launching a new mid-range smartphone in India on 7th April 2026, OnePlus Nord 6. The upcoming handset will feature a 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display with the refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits and minimum brightness of 2 nits. The display has a 3840Hz of PWM dimming for eye comfort. The screen also comes with Aqua Touch 2.0 for enhanced and accurate touch response.

In terms of optics, the devices feature a 50MP Sony primary sensor with a ‘Dual axis’ Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on the rear panel and a 32MP high resolution sensor on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The camera also features AI powered creative editing tools consist of AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, and more which allows users to instantly correct common photo issues such as dim or coloured lighting, unwanted photobombers, and blurry subjects

The device is packed with one of the segment’s largest batteries of 9.000mAh, supported by 90W wired SUPERVOOC charging. It also supports Bypass Charging to reduce heat during high-FPS gaming sessions or 4K video recordings. The device also features 27W wired reverse charging. The company claims that a quick 10-minute charge will provide up to 12 hours of Spotify playback with OnePlus earbuds such as the Nord Buds 4 Pro.

The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 built on 4nm with a 1+3+4 architecture featuring a Cortex-X5 core up to 3.2GHz and Adreno 835 GPU. The company claims that the handset will deliver OnePlus exclusive ‘PC-level’ sustained 165 FPS gameplay across AAA games such as BGMI, Call of Duty, and Free Fire.