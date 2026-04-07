Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

If you are planning to buy a Google’s latest flagship device, Pixel 10 and conscious regarding the price so this is the right time to own the flagship because e-commerce platform Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the Pixel 10 through which buyer can save over Rs 12,700 on the purchase.

The handset was introduced in India at a price point of Rs 79,999, the device features a clean OS, good camera performance and much more. The offer is for a limited time only.

Google Pixel 10 deal

Google Pixel 10 features and specifications

The device features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Additionally, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front as well as rear panel. The handset is powered by the in-house Google Tensor G5 chipset built on a 3nm process, paired with the Titan M2 security chip and coupled with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the device features a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 48MP, an ultra-wide sensor of 13MP, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom.

The handset is packed with a 4970mAh battery supported by 30W wired fast charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support. In terms of durability, the device has an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water.

AI features are among the key highlights of the Pixel 10. The handset has rolled features such as “Magic Cue”, which studies what the user is doing and serves relevant suggestions, for example, surfacing flight details when user dials an airline’s customer service number. The company has expanded the live translation over phone calls, whereas the “Daily Hub” features give a neat summary of appointments, weather, and news headlines customised on personal preferences. These features are powered by Google Gemini and run on Android 16. The company also promises seven years of OS and security updates.

Who should buy

Google Pixel 10 is among one of the most refined smartphones from the company so far, while its Tensor chipset does not aim to top benchmark charts. It offers stable and efficient performance that comfortably handles daily tasks.

The handset also has few limitations or drawbacks consisting of its charging speed, which is still relatively slow compared to other devices of this range. Gaming performance is also not the strongest point, and the display also does not have an LTPO.

Even with these limitations the handset remains a compelling option for those who are looking for software features, good optics, and clean Android experience. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Date: Is It Worth It for Gamers, Students & Daily Users?

