LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister air india news layoff Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league delhi high court ashish-nehra iran
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

Google Pixel 10 is available on discount on Amazon, with savings of over Rs 12,700 through price cuts and bank offers. The deal makes the flagship more affordable, featuring strong cameras, AI tools, and a clean Android experience.

pixel 10
pixel 10

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 7, 2026 16:11:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

If you are planning to buy a Google’s latest flagship device, Pixel 10 and conscious regarding the price so this is the right time to own the flagship because e-commerce platform Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the Pixel 10 through which buyer can save over Rs 12,700 on the purchase.  

The handset was introduced in India at a price point of Rs 79,999, the device features a clean OS, good camera performance and much more. The offer is for a limited time only. 

Google Pixel 10 deal 

The Google Pixel 10 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. On popular e-commerce platform Amazon, the flagship is currently listed with a price tag of Rs 70,290 which is a direct cut of Rs 9,709. Apart from this, interested buyers can also avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions. Users can reduce the price further through trading their old smartphones. 

You Might Be Interested In

Google Pixel 10 features and specifications 

The device features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Additionally, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front as well as rear panel. The handset is powered by the in-house Google Tensor G5 chipset built on a 3nm process, paired with the Titan M2 security chip and coupled with 12GB of RAM. 

In terms of optics, the device features a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 48MP, an ultra-wide sensor of 13MP, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. 

The handset is packed with a 4970mAh battery supported by 30W wired fast charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support. In terms of durability, the device has an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

AI features are among the key highlights of the Pixel 10. The handset has rolled features such as “Magic Cue”, which studies what the user is doing and serves relevant suggestions, for example, surfacing flight details when user dials an airline’s customer service number. The company has expanded the live translation over phone calls, whereas the “Daily Hub” features give a neat summary of appointments, weather, and news headlines customised on personal preferences. These features are powered by Google Gemini and run on Android 16. The company also promises seven years of OS and security updates. 

Who should buy  

Google Pixel 10 is among one of the most refined smartphones from the company so far, while its Tensor chipset does not aim to top benchmark charts. It offers stable and efficient performance that comfortably handles daily tasks. 

The handset also has few limitations or drawbacks consisting of its charging speed, which is still relatively slow compared to other devices of this range. Gaming performance is also not the strongest point, and the display also does not have an LTPO. 

Even with these limitations the handset remains a compelling option for those who are looking for software features, good optics, and clean Android experience.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Date: Is It Worth It for Gamers, Students & Daily Users?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pixel 10pixel 10 sale

RELATED News

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Date: Is It Worth It for Gamers, Students & Daily Users?

iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

Oppo Pad Mini To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 8,000mAh Massive Battery And AMOLED Display—Check All Features And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

IPS Academy North Campus MBA Student Shines in DAVV Merit List with 6th Rank

Only Priyanka Chopra Can Make Raw Mango Treat By Poolside This Seductive | See Viral Photos

Rajpal Yadav Viral Video: Actor Mocked By Saurabh Dwivedi At Screen Awards 2026, Salman Khan Extends Support

RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Sarabjit Singh Wanted To Draw Police Attention to Missing Nephew Case; Detailed Investigation Underway

Who Is Abu Azrael AKA ‘Angel of Death’? Rumours Of Controversial Iraqi Militia Figure’s Arrival In Tehran Surface Online, Will He Join Hands With IRGC Against The US?

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount
Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount
Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount
Pixel 10 Deal: Save Up To Rs 12,700 On Google’s Latest Flagship With Triple Camera, Tensor Chipset, And AI Features—Know How To Avail The Discount

QUICK LINKS