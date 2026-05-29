Anthropic Introduces Claude Opus 4.8: Major Focus On Reducing AI-Generated Misinformation And Improving Honesty In Responses, Check Details And Pricing

US based AI startup Anthropic has rolled out its new model just after 41 days of launching its previous model. The company is back with another upgrade and now the company claims that the biggest improvement is not just intelligence, but honesty. The company has introduced Claude Opus 4.8. The latest model delivers the expected improvements in coding, reasoning, and general knowledge. However, the company claims that the real change addresses something many AI users have been complaining about since long, that is AI models making claims that they cannot support.









What Is Actually New in Claude Opus 4.8



Anthropic officially released Claude Opus 4.8 on May 28, 2026, delivering measurable improvements over Opus 4.7 in coding, agentic skills, reasoning, and practical knowledge work. But the part that stands out most in this release is not a benchmark number. It is about trust.

Early testers reportedly highlight greater reliability, sharper judgment, and significantly improved honesty. In plain terms, this means the model is less likely to make things up, less likely to say something confident when it is actually unsure, and more likely to admit when it does not know something. For anyone who has used an AI assistant and later found out it gave them completely wrong information presented as fact, this is a genuinely important fix.

The model is also described as being able to work independently for longer than its predecessors, making it more useful for extended tasks and automated workflows.



Better Performance and a Much Cheaper Fast Mode



Opus 4.8 is available at the same price as Opus 4.7, at $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens. So existing users and developers pay nothing extra to get a more capable and more honest model. That alone is a welcome move in a market where AI companies have regularly hiked prices alongside new releases.

The bigger financial news is around speed. Opus 4.8’s Fast Mode runs at 2.5 times the normal speed and is now priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, which is three times cheaper than the previous fast mode pricing. For developers running high-volume applications where speed matters, that cost reduction is significant. It essentially makes faster AI processing far more accessible without having to budget drastically more.

The model is available immediately across claude.ai, the Claude API using the identifier claude-opus-4-8, and major cloud platforms.



Where This Fits in the Bigger AI Race



Anthropic has been moving fast. Releasing a major model upgrade in just 41 days shows the company is not slowing down as competition with OpenAI and Google intensifies. But what sets this release apart from a typical specs upgrade is the focus on character over capability. Most AI companies lead with benchmark scores. Anthropic is leading with honesty, which is a different kind of promise.

Anthropic also plans to release models offering similar capabilities at lower costs, and is developing a new class of models with even higher intelligence, including Mythos-class models for cybersecurity work, expected to be generally available soon. For users and businesses who have been watching the AI space and wondering which company to trust with serious work, Anthropic is clearly trying to be the answer.

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