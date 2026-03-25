IPS Academy BBA Student Lands TCS Job, Spotlight on Robust Campus Placements with 550+ Top Firms.

New Delhi [India], March 25: Bridging classroom visions to corporate horizons, IPS Academy, IBMR North Campus – a premier DAVV-affiliated institution on the Indore-Ujjain Road – celebrates another success story as BBA third year student Dishan Shukla secures a coveted position at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

This selection is part of the campus’s stellar closed placement drives, where over 550 leading companies visit annually, offering students direct pathways to top careers. IPS Academy’s North Campus has built a reputation for high employability, with TCS among the elite recruiters consistently scouting talent here.

Dishan Shukla’s achievement highlights the institute’s focus on industry aligned skills, preparing students for immediate corporate integration right from their academic journey.

Vice-Principal, Dr. Gagan Prakash beamed with pride, stating, “Dishan’s selection by TCS reflects our relentless pursuit of bridging academia and industry, empowering students through our annual drives with 550+ top companies.” Principal, Dr. S.L. Kale, President of IPS Group of Institutions Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary extended hearty congratulations to Dishan, underscoring the campus’s proven track record in placements.

This milestone reinforces IPS Academy, IBMR North Campus as a launchpad for corporate success, attracting global giants year after year.

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