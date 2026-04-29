Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Rising Heat, Humidity Surge and Patchy Rainfall Signal Tough Summer Ahead

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Chennai is having hot weather right now. The temperature is going up it’s very humid. We sometimes get short rain showers. Over the few weeks of April 2026 the weather department says that Chennai is getting into one of its hottest times of the year.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: The India Meteorological Department says May will be even hotter

This year is different because its not the heat, but also the air from the Bay of Bengal that is making it feel really hot and uncomfortable. The air is also unstable which is causing rain but its not cooling the city down much. The temperature in Chennai is between 36°C and 38°C during the day. The humidity is between 67% and 77%, which makes it feel much hotter. Sometimes we get rain because of weather systems like coastal troughs but experts say this will not last long.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: The weather forecast says the temperature might go over 40°C in May.

Chennai is entering a weather period where health risks, infrastructure strain and lifestyle disruptions are expected to increase. The city is expected to face some times because of the heat. Chennai residents are in for a ride with the heat and humidity. The heat will likely cause some problems, for the city. The weather is expected to be challenging for Chennai.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Temperature Trends and Observations

The weather in Chennai is getting hotter and hotter. We can see that the temperature is going up and up. If we look at the numbers from the weather stations the temperature is already in the mid to 30s. This is around what we expect at this time of year but it feels even hotter because of the humidity. The humidity is a deal. In cities near the sea like Chennai we get a breeze from the sea but when the air is full of moisture it makes us feel even hotter. This makes the afternoons feel really sticky and uncomfortable. The weather reports are saying that in some parts of Tamil Nadu the temperature is already 2°C to 4°C than what it normally is. This means that the whole region is getting hotter and hotter. Temperature trends, like this are what we are seeing in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. The temperature is what is making the weather feel so hot.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Temperature in Chennai is going up.

If you look at the pictures that show how temperature is changing you can see that it starts going up in April and gets really high by May. When you look at the numbers from the weather reports you can see that the temperature just keeps going up even when it rains a bit. This tells us two things about the temperature in Chennai. First when it rains it does not make the temperature go down for a time. Second the air is always very humid so when the temperature goes up and down a little bit it still feels very much uncomfortable. The temperature, in Chennai just keeps rising.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Heatwave Conditions Are Coming To Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has already seen high temperatures in some areas with the temperature going over 40°C in many places. Even though Chennai is by the coast and this helps a little to reduce the heat it does not mean that Chennai will not have heatwaves. The weather department says it is a heatwave when the temperature goes over 40°C or is much higher than usual for days in a row. The forecast says that Chennai will have heatwave days from April to June which means the people living in Chennai will have to deal with the heat for a long time.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Rainfall Activity, Is It Really Helping?

With the rising heat Chennai has been getting some light rain because of changes in the atmosphere and low pressure areas near the coast. This rain started in April and has been coming and going. The people who study the weather say that this rain is not really helping to cool things down. This rain is just coming because of the heat. It does not last long. In fact when it rains the air gets more humid, which makes it feel even hotter after the rain stops. This is something that happens a lot in places near the coast before the monsoon season starts. Tamil Nadu will have to deal with heatwave conditions and the people living in Tamil Nadu will have to be careful during this time. Heatwave conditions in Tamil Nadu are a problem and the people, in Tamil Nadu need to know what to do to stay safe.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Why Humidity Is Making It Worse ?

The weather in Chennai is really bad and humidity is a part of the problem. Even when it is not extremely hot the high humidity makes it hard for our bodies to cool down. This is because sweat does not evaporate properly when the air is full of moisture. As a result it feels much hotter than it actually is. This is what meteorologists call a high heat index. The temperature outside might not be that high. It feels like it is because of the humidity.

Reports say that the humidity in Chennai has gone up to 77 percent. This makes people feel very uncomfortable.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026 Forecast: Temperatures Likely to Cross 40°C

The weather forecast says that Chennai will get even hotter in the week of May. Temperatures will probably go above 40°C. This is what usually happens in May, which’s the hottest month in Chennai. However this year it seems like the heat is coming earlier and it will be worse than usual. Some places, like Vellore are already experiencing high temperatures. This shows that the heatwave is moving towards the areas, including Chennai.

Category Parameter Value

Day Temperature (High) 37°C

Day RealFeel 46°C

Day RealFeel Shade 43°C

Day Condition Humid with decreasing clouds; breezy this afternoon

Day Max UV Index 11.0 (Extreme)

Day AccuLumen Brightness Index 5 (Medium)

Day Wind South 20 km/h

Day Wind Gusts 54 km/h

Day Probability of Precipitation 1%

Day Probability of Thunderstorms 0%

Day Precipitation 0.0 mm

Day Cloud Cover 53%

Role of Larger Climate Patterns

The climate in Chennai is affected by climate patterns. The weather in India as a whole is also playing a role in Chennais climate. There are reports that say El Niño conditions might develop by the middle of 2026. This can mess up the monsoon patterns. Make the heat worse. When El Niño happens the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean get warmer. This affects the air circulation over India in a way. For Chennai this means that the city might see periods of heat and the monsoon might come late or be weaker. This will make people feel uncomfortable for a time.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Daily Life Disruptions in Chennai

Peoples daily lives in Chennai are already being disrupted by the weather. Not many people are going out in the afternoon because of the heat. Authorities and health experts are telling people to drink a lot of water stay out of the sun when it is strongest and take care to avoid getting sick from the heat. Spaces, the transport systems and workplaces are also dealing with the rising temperatures. They are using cooling systems more. Changing their schedules in some cases. The city is trying to adapt to the heat. El Niño and the climate in India are having an impact, on Chennais daily life. The climate patterns are affecting what people do every day in Chennai.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Health Risks From The Current Weather

When it is hot and humid outside people are more likely to get dehydrated heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The current weather is a problem. The current weather with heat and humidity is very bad for our health. The weather in Chennai is different from the weather in India. Northern India has heat but Chennai has a humid climate. This humid climate in Chennai makes it very hard for our bodies to cool down. So it is very dangerous to stay for a long time in this kind of weather. Our bodies struggle to regulate temperature in Chennais humid climate. Doctors say we need to drink a lot of water wear clothes and stay out of the sun when it is hottest outside. This is what medical guidelines tell us to do. The medical guidelines are very clear about what we need to do to stay safe in the weather. Medical guidelines stress the importance of hydration and light clothing.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: IMD Alerts and Monitoring Systems

The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD for short is watching the weather in Chennai closely. IMD is using real-time data from stations all over the city to monitor the weather. The temperatures in Chennai are already very high in the early morning and humidity is also very high. IMD is seeing temperatures in the 20s to mid-30s even when it is not yet hot outside. The forecast says it will get even hotter in some areas. This means it will get more dangerous for our health. Also weather forecast models also say that the temperature will be higher than normal, in some places and it will get even hotter in the coming weeks. The current weather is bad. It will get worse.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: What Lies Ahead for Chennai

Chennai will have to deal with a lot of heat, high humidity and some rainfall over the few weeks. The city will get some rain sometimes. It will not make the temperature go down much. Chennai is getting ready for the peak summer time when things will be tough until the southwest monsoon starts. Experts think that the middle of May will be the time with very high temperatures and not much relief so people need to be ready and careful. The weather in Chennai is very complicated now with temperatures going up a lot of moisture in the air and unstable weather conditions. Chennai is used to summers but this time it is different because the temperature is going up early the air is very humid and there is not much rain. The temperature will go above 40°C and there will be heatwaves so the next few weeks will be tough, for the city and its people.

People need to keep an eye on the weather, be aware of what’s happening and be ready as Chennai gets deeper into peak summer.

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: W eather in Chennai 10 days



Day Date Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Day Weather Night Weather Rain % Today 29 Apr 37 28 Humid; breezy afternoon Humid; breezy evening 1% Thu 30 Apr 37 28 Humid; breezy p.m. Thunderstorm possible early 4% Fri 1 May 37 29 Humid; breezy p.m. Clear; humid 2% Sat 2 May 37 29 Humid; windy afternoon Windy evening; clear 2% Sun 3 May 38 29 Warm; breezy afternoon Clear; humid 2% Mon 4 May 39 28 Mostly sunny; very warm Mainly clear 4% Tue 5 May 38 29 Sunny; very warm Clear 3% Wed 6 May 38 28 Mostly sunny; very warm Clear to partly cloudy 3% Thu 7 May 38 29 Sunny; very warm Partly cloudy 5% Fri 8 May 38 28 Very warm; sunny Partly cloudy 4%