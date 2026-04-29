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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch BAN vs NZ in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch BAN vs NZ in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: BAN lead series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in Chattogram, while NZ face a must-win clash. Fans can watch BAN vs NZ live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch BAN vs NZ in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch BAN vs NZ in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 29, 2026 13:13:36 IST

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch BAN vs NZ in India, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan & UAE

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After a hard-fought ODI series, Bangladesh and New Zealand have shifted their focus to the shortest format. The two teams are playing a three-match T20I series. The first game was won by Bangladesh by six wickets to take a lead in the series. Today, the two nations meet again in a T20I at the same venue in Chattogram. For New Zealand, it is a do-or-die clash as a loss would mean that they will lose the T20I leg of the tour as well. Meanwhile, the hosts would want to continue their fine form in the tour, having won the last three games. The first game of the T20I series saw Bangladesh record their highest chase at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Check out the BAN vs NZ live streaming details below.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When will the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match is going to take place on Wednesday, 29th April 2026.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When will the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will start at 2:00 PM (Local) (1:30 P.M. IST) in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Wednesday, 29th April.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where will the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be played at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to watch the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I Predicted Lineups

Bangladesh Predicted Lineup: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (C and wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

New Zealand Predicted Lineup: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (C), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: BAN vs NZ Pitch Report

There is something for both batters and bowlers on the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium’s pitch, which is usually regarded as a balanced surface. Both teams were successful with the bat in the last game, although chasing seemed to be simpler given the circumstances. With teams probably wanting to bowl first, the toss could be crucial once more in light of this tendency. All things considered, the circumstances point to a hotly contested game in which neither team has a definite advantage. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: BAN Last Five Match Results

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Margin

Apr 27, 2026

New Zealand

Chattogram

Win

Won by 6 wickets

Dec 2, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Win

Won by 8 wickets

Nov 29, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Win

Won by 4 wickets

Nov 27, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 39 runs

Oct 31, 2025

West Indies

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 5 Wickets

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: NZ Last Five Match Result

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Margin

Apr 27, 2026

Bangladesh

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 6 wickets

Mar 25, 2026

South Africa

Christchurch

Loss

Lost by 33 runs

Mar 22, 2026

South Africa

Wellington

Loss

Lost by 19 runs

Mar 20, 2026

South Africa

Auckland

Won

Won by 8 wickets

Mar 17, 2026

South Africa

Hamilton

Won

Won by 68 runs

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: BAN vs NZ Top Players to watch and Strike Rates

  • BAN Top Players: Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim
  • NZ Top Players: Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Bevon Jacobs, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand was delayed due to rain. The BAN vs NZ toss at Chattogram was delayed as the fans eagerly waited for their favourite players to get in action.

Also Read: MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI at Wankhede? Check H2H, Predicted Playing XIs And More

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