WhatsApp vs XChat: Elon Musk Taunts Mark Zuckerberg, Says ‘Can’t Trust’, Questions End-To-End Encryption

US-based tech giant Meta earlier this year found itself in a major class-action lawsuit in a US court. The lawsuit alleges that popular messaging app WhatsApp misled users with its end-to-end encryption claims while secretly enabling access to private messages. However, the company has strongly denied the allegations, the controversy is again gaining attention on X (formerly Twitter), with Elon Musk outright calling WhatsApp unsafe for users, fueling the long-standing feud with Mark Zuckerberg and the broader debate around messaging privacy.

Telegram CEO Slams WhatsApp This time Musk is not alone to critic, in the viral thread, Telegram CEO Pavel Durav also criticised WhatsApp. He claimed that the app’s encryption could be misleading and accused it of sharing user data with third parties. He wrote on X “WhatsApp’s “encryption” may be the biggest consumer fraud in history — deceiving billions of users. Despite its claims, it reads messages and shares them with third parties. Telegram has never done this — and never will,” WhatsApp’s “encryption” may be the biggest consumer fraud in history — deceiving billions of users. Despite its claims, it reads users’ messages and shares them with third parties. Telegram has never done this — and never will 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2DYguybgoU — Pavel Durov (@durov) April 9, 2026





However, it’s worth noting that Telegram does not offer end-to-end encryption by default. Its standard chats are cloud based which means the messages are stored on Telegram servers, only the “secret chats” feature uses full end-to-end encryption, making its privacy model fundamentally different, and less robust than WhatsApp’s default encryption system but experts suggest that this is only on paper.

Lawsuit against WhatsApp

The key point of the lawsuit against messaging platform WhatsApp is the class-action lawsuit alleging that WhatsApp allows employees, contractors, and third parties to access private messages. The lawsuit claims that the internal system at Meta can potentially bypass encryption, enabling message reviews, especially in cases regarding moderation or flagged content. It also names external partners such as Accenture and refers to what it describes as a “Kleptographic backdoor.”

However, the Meta has rejected these allegations. On Thursday (9th April 2026), the company also responded publicly to Musk’s comments, stating “The claims in this lawsuit are categorically false and absurd. WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol for a decade, so your messages cannot be read by anyone other than the sender and recipient.”

The company also clarified that there is not any so called “backdoor” in their system. While some messages may be reviewed, users report chats or if harmful content is flagged. However, it does not mean that it has blanket access to private conversation. Also Read: Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia