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Home > Business News > Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Waaree Energies shares fell over 10% after Q4 FY26 results, despite strong revenue growth. Margin miss triggers profit booking and investor caution.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth (Representative Image)
Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth (Representative Image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 11:50 IST

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Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Waaree Energies share price came under heavy selling pressure on April 30, 2026, falling more than 10% in early trade. At the time of writing, the stock dropped as much as 10.83% to ₹3,120.60 on the NSE as investors reacted to softer-than-expected margins in the company’s March quarter earnings, triggering profit booking after a strong run-up.

The sell-off came even as the company delivered a solid set of numbers overall, with revenue and profit both showing strong year-on-year growth. However, the margin miss dampened the otherwise positive message about renewable energy.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Robust Growth, but Disappointing Margins

Strong execution and demand in the solar manufacturing sector helped Waaree Energies achieve a 74.76% increase in net profit to ₹1,126.26 crore for Q4 FY26. Revenue more than doubled, rising 111.8% year-on-year to ₹8,840.25 crore.

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Operating EBITDA also climbed 70.91% to ₹1,576.76 crore, but margins at 18.59% came in slightly below Street expectations — and that’s where sentiment turned cautious.

For the full year, EBITDA stood at ₹6,616.79 crore, comfortably ahead of the company’s earlier guidance range. The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, taking the total payout for FY26 to ₹4.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Expansion Story Still Intact

Operationally, the company continues to scale up aggressively. It produced 4.2 GW of modules in Q4, taking total FY26 output to a record 12.6 GW.

Waaree also pushed ahead with major capacity additions, including:

A ₹3,900 crore solar glass plant
A ₹6,200 crore ingot and wafer facility in Nagpur
An additional 3 GW module capacity at its Gujarat plant

It also acquired a stake in United Solar Holding Inc. in Oman, strengthening its upstream supply chain in polysilicon.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: New Bets: Fundraising Approach & Semiconductors

The purchase of Waaree Semicon Private Limited was a significant step in the company’s diversification into the semiconductor industry. The board has also approved plans to raise up to 10,000 crore through QIP to fund expansion and new initiatives.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Strong Long-Term Stock Performance

Waaree Energies is still up over 12% in the last three months and about 20% in the last year despite the dramatic decline. But the latest decline suggests that investors are becoming more margin-sensitive after a strong market increase.

With a more conservative approach to profitability, management has projected FY27 EBITDA in the region of ₹7,000–₹7,700 crore, indicating sustained growth ahead.

Also Read: Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates At 3.5%–3.75% In Most Divided Vote Since 1992; Investors React To Split Decision

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

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Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

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Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

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Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth
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