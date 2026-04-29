IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds to ‘AI Chip in Bat’ Rumours; Rajasthan Royals Opener’s Viral Video Breaks The Internet | WATCH

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi News: Regarding his incredible IPL 2026 climb, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has discovered the most straightforward response to the most bizarre question. The 15-year-old reacted to days of social media speculation over whether the Rajasthan Royals teenager’s bat included a “AI chip” with a smile and a line that might reach as far as some of his sixes. “Bat mein AI chip hai kya tumhare?” (Is there an AI chip in your bat?) was the question posed to Sooryavanshi in a video that the Rajasthan Royals shared on their X account. It wasn’t exactly a technological question, but it was addressed to address the disbelief that surrounds the young prodigy.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives answer to questions surrounding AI Chip in his bat









Since stunning everyone with his whirlwind batting performance in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has caught the eyes of not just Indian fans but also international viewers. While there have been mostly praises of the young prodigy, there have been a few who have started to throw baseless, false accusations. One of these came from across the border. In response to Sooryavanshi’s hitting, Pakistani cricket pundit Dr. Nauman Niaz made a theatrical jest, stating that the adolescent should have his bat examined and sent to a lab, much like WADA does drug tests. Additionally, he claimed that because Sooryavanshi’s batting appeared “unreal,” he most likely had an AI chip in his bat. A young prodigy, a wild-sounding statement, and a performance level that already seemed to be defying conventional cricket terminology were the ideal social media ingredients for the comment, which went viral.

Replying to this, Sooryavanshi said, “Bhagwan ne laga ke diya. Upar hi bola tha ki bat mein tumhare kuchh lagake de raha hoon. Usika istemaal kar raha hoon.” It is unrealistic to expect a teenage batter to hit with such freedom, produce such clean power, or make seasoned bowlers appear to be reacting slowly to a game he already understands. The comment about the “AI chip” spread because of this. It wasn’t a technical assertion. Exaggerated expressions for exceptional abilities have always been created in cricket.

IPL 2026: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for the Rajasthan Royals?

There is an argument to be made that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, since his debut in the Indian Premier League, has been the best player for the Rajasthan Royals. In his first season, the left-handed batter scored 252 runs in seven innings, which included a record-breaking 35-ball century. Right when experts and fans thought that Sooryavanshi would be figured out by the bowlers, he only got better in his second season. In 2026 alone, he has scored 400 runs in nine innings and currently holds the Orange Cap. He has a strike rate of 238.09 while averaging 44.44. Having 71 boundaries in this season, Sooryavanshi has smashed 37 sixes so far in the season. For his only century in the season so far, the left-handed batter took 36 balls, which in itself is the third fastest century in IPL history, only behind Chris Gayle and his century from 2025.

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