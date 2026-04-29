Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Buy A Luxurious ₹ 21.45 Cr Sea-Facing Mumbai Flat in Worli? Here’s the truth

In the high-stakes world of cricket and celebrity lifestyles, the grapevine is quicker than a bouncer. Social media is abuzz with reports of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya buying a brand new sea-facing luxury flat in Mumbai’s Worli area for a whopping ₹ 21.45 crore. Adding fuel to the fire are reports that he plans to move in with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. With these rumours still circulating, it’s time to separate viral fiction from verified facts.

The ₹ 21.45 Cr Worli Flat: Fact or Fiction?

The number 21.45 crore has gone viral but there is no official record or confirmation that Hardik Pandya bought anything recently in Worli.

The confusion likely comes from Pandya’s past interest in the area. In 2024, there were reports that Hardik and his brother Krunal had leased “jodi” apartments in a high-rise in Lower Parel/Worli but it was a rental arrangement and not a purchase. The Pandya family resides in a gigantic 8BHK flat in Rustomjee Paramount in Khar West, Mumbai, which is their main home and is worth close to 30 crore.

While reports suggest Hardik is “looking to expand” his real estate portfolio, any claim of a completed ₹ 21.45 crore deal in Worli remains unverified and speculative at this stage.

Hardik Pandya’s Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Unlike the real estate rumors, Hardik Pandya’s relationship with model and actress Mahieka Sharma is well-documented.

Official Status: Hardik confirmed the relationship in late 2025, famously referring to Mahieka as his “11:11 wish” on social media.

Public Presence: Mahieka has been a constant support during the IPL 2026 season and was seen celebrating with Hardik on the field after India’s T20 World Cup victory in March 2026.

Family Integration: She has been spotted at matches sitting with Hardik’s son, Agastya, and has been praised by fans for her protective gestures toward him.

While they are clearly a couple, there has been no formal announcement regarding them “moving in” to a new Worli residence together.

So What Is The Truth Finally?

Claim: Hardik Pandya bought a ₹ 21.45 Cr flat in Worli. Status: Unverified/Rumour. No official sale records exist to support this specific figure or location as a new purchase.

Claim: Hardik is staying with Mahieka Sharma. Status: Partially True. They are in a committed, public relationship, and she is a core part of his personal life, but “moving in” to a specific new flat is currently just hearsay.



Fans should take these real estate “leaks” with a grain of salt. Without a registration document or official statement, the Worli flat of ₹ 21.45 crore is just another viral story from the ever-active Indian cricket rumour mill.