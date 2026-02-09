LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

The PFC-REC merger has investors buzzing, with REC share price in focus. Reduced government stake, operational scale, and overlapping assets promise growth, efficiency, and market re-rating, creating opportunities for shareholders.

REC Share Price in Focus
REC Share Price in Focus

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 9, 2026 11:21:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

REC Share Price in Focus as PFC-REC Merger Gains Board Approval

The buzz is on! Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd are attracting attention as PFC announced its decision to merge REC following the Budget presentation. The merger has significant implications for India, and investors are closely monitoring the situation. PFC will retain its status as a government-owned company, providing operational stability while pursuing increased scale and improved efficiency. The market is waiting to see whether the merger will unlock new growth opportunities or simply restructure India’s financial powerhouse landscape.

REC Share Price In Focus as UBS Breaks Down PFC-REC Merger Impact

The PFC-REC merger is shaping up to be a significant move between two powerful entities. The merger will result in REC becoming part of PFC, providing shareholders with 8 PFC shares for every 9 REC shares they own, forming a financial organization with an ₹11.5 trillion loan book, comparable to India’s largest banks.

You Might Be Interested In

The combined entity is expected to achieve stronger financial performance due to overlapping customer bases and a balanced distribution of power generation assets, including 29% conventional power plants, 40% electricity distribution and transmission, and 14% renewable energy sources. According to UBS analysts, the merger will trigger a market re-evaluation, accelerate business expansion, and deliver investors a valuable combination of operational scale, efficiency, and sustainable growth opportunities.

Government Stake Shrinks Post-Merger, Pushes REC Share Price In Spotlight

The PFC-REC merger leads to more than just changes in financial statements, as it will reduce government ownership of PFC to 42%, which has excited investors. Analysts remain positive but are waiting for full details of the process before making predictions about future growth and market positioning.

The newly established financial institution offers REC shareholders more than just numerical value, giving them a chance to participate in the rising success of the organization. The REC share price should be closely monitored, as it will reflect both the merger’s expected outcomes and the company’s future growth trajectory.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: SBI Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Surges 7% On Strong Q3 Earnings; Net Profit And Loan Growth Boost Investor Optimism

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 11:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: electricity distributionfinancial growthfinancial performancegovernment stakeIndia NBFCinvestor opportunitiesloan bookmarket re-ratingoperational efficiencyPFC-REC mergerPower Finance CorporationREC Ltdrenewable energyUBS analysis

RELATED News

SBI Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Surges 7% On Strong Q3 Earnings; Net Profit And Loan Growth Boost Investor Optimism

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Dalal Street Turns Green as Investors Look Beyond Global Cues Amid Rising Optimism

‘Iron Lady’ Effect in Full Swing: Nikkei Breaks Records, Jumps 5% as PM Sanae Takaichi’s Victory Sparks Asian Market Rally

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, IREDA, Aurobindo Pharma, IRB Infrastructure, Mahindra, Sula Vineyards, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network And Others In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

City of Artesia, California, Honours Cultural Activist Sundeep Bhutoria for Contributions to Indian Culture

Meet Shivam Mishra: Son Of Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Who Faced 2024 IT Raids Now Rams 9-Crore Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In UP’s Kanpur, Injures Many

JEE Main Result 2026 Date: Scorecard Release on jeemain.nta.ac.in, Steps to Download and How To Calculate Scores

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

An Evening Celebrating the Art of A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayan

iPad 12 And iPad Air 8 To Debut Soon With Faster Processor, Apple Intelligence And More—Check All Updates And Leaks Here

Who Is Dhakshineswar Suresh? India’s New Davis Cup Hero Who Stunned The Netherlands In Bengaluru

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know
REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know
REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know
REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

QUICK LINKS