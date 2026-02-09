SBI Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Surges 7% On Strong Q3 Earnings; Net Profit And Loan Growth Boost Investor Optimism

SBI Share Price Soar Nearly 7% to Record Heights

The shares of State Bank of India experienced a price increase of 7 percent on February 9, reaching a new 52-week peak of ₹1,137. The stock price rise occurred after SBI reported outstanding Q3 results that exceeded market predictions, resulting in positive reactions from traders and analysts. The banking giant displayed its financial strength through a net profit increase of 24 percent, reaching ₹21,028 crore, and a net interest income growth of 9 percent. Investors showed positive sentiment due to strong loan growth, improved asset quality, and reduced provisions. SBI’s stellar results made it the top gainer on the Sensex, demonstrating why India’s largest lender remains a favorite among investors.

The stock price of SBI experienced an increase that exceeded normal market movements. On February 9, shares of India’s largest lender rose nearly 7%, bringing their value to a new 52-week peak of ₹1,137. Investors celebrated this surge due to the company’s exceptional Q3 FY26 results. The company’s net profit reached ₹21,028 crore, representing a 24.5% year-on-year increase, while net interest income rose 9% to ₹45,190 crore.

The bank experienced faster loan growth compared to private banks, while its asset quality improved, with a gross NPA of 1.57% and a net NPA of 0.39%. Provisions were reduced to ₹4,506 crore, creating a stronger financial position and enhancing market confidence.

SBI led intraday trading gains on the Sensex, reaching ₹1,136.85, its largest daily increase since June 2024. Over the past year, the stock price has risen 53.5%.

Investors now face a decision: actively participate in SBI’s banking momentum or watch from the sidelines.

SBI Share Price Outlook: Brokerage Ratings and Price Targets for Investors



Nomura: ‘Buy’, target ₹1,235 (16% upside)

CLSA: ‘Outperform’, target ₹1,275 (20% upside)

CITI: ‘Buy’, target ₹1,265

Bernstein: ‘Market Perform’, target ₹1,100

Nuvama: ‘Buy’, target ₹1,250

Jefferies: ‘Buy’, target ₹1,300

UBS: ‘Neutral’, target ₹1,120

