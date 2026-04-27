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Home > World News > ‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions

‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions

Vladimir Putin backs Iran, tells FM Abbas Araghchi Russia will support its interests amid tensions.

Vladimir Putin backs Iran. (Photo: X/@vladimirputiniu)
Vladimir Putin backs Iran. (Photo: X/@vladimirputiniu)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 27, 2026 20:27:05 IST

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‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed Moscow’s support for Iran during a high-level meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg, as tensions continue to escalate in West Asia. Putin said Russia would do everything possible to safeguard Iran’s interests and contribute to restoring peace in the region, while also expressing hope that the Iranian people would overcome the ongoing crisis.

The meeting, held amid Araghchi’s broader diplomatic tour, underscored deepening coordination between Moscow and Tehran on regional security issues and highlighted Russia’s willingness to play a mediating role in easing the conflict.

According to Iranian State media Press TV, Putin stated that Moscow remains committed to supporting Iran and other regional countries in promoting stability and peace in the region and also expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome the ongoing difficult situation and that peace would be restored at the earliest.

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“I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible,” Putin said, as quoted by Press TV.

“I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored,” he added.

Araghchi landed here in Russia on Monday morning, following which he said that Iran and Russia have consistently maintained close consultations on a wide range of regional and international issues.

In his remarks shared via Telegram upon his arrival, Araghchi said, “We have always had close consultations with Russia and have had ongoing bilateral consultations on a wide range of issues, especially regional issues.”

He noted that recent circumstances had created a gap in high-level meetings, which he said was now being addressed through renewed diplomatic engagement.

His visit to Russia follows recent trips to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations. Explaining the purpose of his visit, Araghchi said it was necessary to discuss recent developments related to ongoing regional tensions and align positions with Moscow.

“This opportunity was provided to consult with our Russian friends about the developments related to the war during this period and the current situation, and to review the latest situation. Naturally, the necessary coordination must also be made,” the statement read.

During the visit, Iran’s Foreign Minister is also expected to meet and hold discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions
‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions
‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions
‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions

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