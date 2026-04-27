LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

Ukrainian Military Intelligence has alleged instances of cannibalism among Russian soldiers in eastern Ukraine due to food shortages.

Several Russian soldiers fighting in eastern Ukraine have been accused of cannibalism (IMAGE: X)
Several Russian soldiers fighting in eastern Ukraine have been accused of cannibalism (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 17:11:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

UKRAINE RUSSIA WAR: Several Russian soldiers have been accused of cannibalism in eastern Ukraine as a result of alleged food shortages this winter. The Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) has provided The Sunday Times with evidence, including photos and audio conversations purportedly between Russian officers. An intelligence source told the publication that there were at least five instances in which Russian infantrymen were reportedly claimed by their fellow soldiers and officers to have cannibalised their comrades.

Ukrainian Intelligence Alleges Cannibalism Among Russian Soldiers

One such incident allegedly took place in November 2025 near Myrnohrad in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The documents say that a Russian infantryman, code name Khromoy, from a motor rifle unit of the 51st Combined Arms Army, allegedly shot dead two comrades and tried to eat part of a corpse.

An unnamed officer is said to have reported the incident to his superiors via Telegram and sent photos, including one of a severed leg. The report states forensic experts found no evidence of photo manipulation. One military surgeon who examined the material said the injuries appeared to have been inflicted with a sharp object and not as a result of battle.

You Might Be Interested In

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

Russian Troops Accused of Cannibalism as War Conditions Worsen on Frontlines

In voice messages, the officer said the soldier had been caught cutting up body parts in a basement. He was later shot dead after shooting at soldiers who tried to arrest him. The officer added that the soldiers were on “starvation rations”. Other intercepted messages also refer to similar instances and instructions prohibiting cannibalism, alcohol and drugs.

Late last week, following pictures of emaciated Ukrainian soldiers being posted on social media, the General Staff said supply routes in the Kharkiv region around Kupyansk have been severely hit by Russian attacks on bridges.

Soldiers are now supplied by boats and heavy drones, it said, adding that this is dangerous and limited.

Telegram chat shows horrific details 

A Telegram chat shows an officer telling Lieutenant Razikov Vladislav Abdulkhalykovych, the deputy commander of the brigade’s recon battalion, about a case of cannibalism. The officer didn’t just describe what happened; he also sent several images. One was a graphic photo, and the others showed a soldier who looked severely malnourished. The Times says AI detection tools checked the images and found no signs of digital editing. A conflict surgeon who examined the photo added that the injuries didn’t look like the usual wounds from battlefield explosions. 

‘Stop f**king eating people’

Other Telegram messages mention similar incidents. In one dated April 3 last year, a soldier with the call sign Most complained about sharing a dugout near Bakhmut with another serviceman: “If he were a human being, he could stay here as long as he liked, but he ate a corpse, human meat,” he said. “I’m a Muslim. I don’t want someone like that coming into my shelter.”

Then there’s a message from October 2025 where a unit commander near Pokrovsk scolded one of his men. “If you had said something, I would have told you where to go, where to get meat,” the commander said, then added, “Why the f**k are you eating Khokhols… Stop f**king eating people. “

ALSO READ: Iran FM Heads Back To Pakistan After US Cancels Talks, Carries Crucial Terms To End Escalating War Tensions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cannibalismhome-hero-pos-5latest world newsputinRussian ArmyUkraine Russia War

RELATED News

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025

Iran’s 3 Big Proposals To Donald Trump: End War, Reopen Strait of Hormuz – But Big Nuclear Demand May Derail The Deal

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

LATEST NEWS

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Stuart Fails To Save The Universe To Premiere On This Date In July? Deets Inside

A&N Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

Medical Device Consultants Become Critical as Global Regulations Tighten for MedTech Manufacturers

Darling Re-Run Worldwide Collection: Prabhas Delivers 2nd Highest Telugu Re-Release With Rs 10 Crore

IPL 2026: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Open for Punjab Kings? PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta’s ‘Anything for You, Yuzi’ Response Goes Viral

Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis
Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis
Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis
Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis

QUICK LINKS