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Home > Sports News > DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) wreaked havoc as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundled out Delhi Capitals for just 75 in match no. 39 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Monday. Despite the collapse, RCB’s 49 remains the lowest team total in IPL history. Here’s how fans reacted to DC’s shocking batting failure.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each in power play. Image Credit XIPL
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each in power play. Image Credit XIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 27, 2026 21:18:15 IST

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DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs RCB: If would have gone out to have some tea or snacks and missed even the first 15 minutes of the game, you would have missed a lot. Ordinarily, the fans would think that they missed out on some sixes and fours. They could not have been more wrong, as they did not miss the boundaries, but possibly one of the best bowling displays in the power play in the history of the Indian Premier League. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bowled test match lengths and got rewarded in a manner they would not have imagined. The two pacers picked three wickets each to reduce DC to eight for six in four overs. Social media was erupting as fans believed that the lowest score in the IPL, 49, set by RCB would be broken tonight.

DC vs RCB: Twitter reacts to Delhi’s collapse in IPL 2026




Delhi Capitals themselves took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their frustration with the performance of their team.




With DC only scoring 13 runs for the loss of six wickets in the power play, they made the unwanted record for the lowest score in the power play. 




It was a historical moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium, as the Delhi Capitals became the first team to lose six wickets under 10 runs.




KKR fans too took to X to show their happiness over DC going past the score of 49. Notably, it was the Knight Riders who had bowled out RCB for 49 in 2017.




Thanks to the impact player rule, David Miller, despite having a strong batting pedigree, came out to bat at number eight.




Rajat Patidar, despite leading RCB in a brilliant display of bowling, was not spared by the fans. The RCB skipper was trolled for not letting Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bowl their quota of four overs on the trot.

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals Suffer Historic Collapse

0, 1, 1, 0, 5, 0. These are not random numbers but the runs each of the first six batters from the Delhi Capitals made. It all started when Sahil Parakh, making his debut, took the strike on the first ball. The left-handed batter received a peach of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, reminiscent of his bowling performance from his debut game. He dismissed Parakh for a second-ball duck. That opened the floodgates as Josh Hazlewood then picked up a couple of wickets in the second over. 

Bhuvi picked up a couple of wickets in his second over and gave a scare to the statisticians as RCB’s record of the lowest total in IPL came into danger. Hazlewood then picked up the sixth wicket as Delhi Capitals became the first team in the history of the IPL to lose six wickets for a score of less than 10 runs. Thankfully, there were no more wickets in the power play. DC managed to score 13 runs with the fielding restrictions in play, and made the lowest score in the power play in IPL’s history. 

IPL 2026: RCB’s record of 49 still stands

The unwanted record of the lowest total in IPL still stands with RCB. They were bowled out for the lowest score by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 in a clash at Eden Gardens. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme picked up three wickets each in that clash under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. 

Also Read: DC vs RCB: Why Mitchell Starc is Not Playing Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match in Delhi — Full Reason Explained

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Tags: 49Arun Jaitley StadiumBhuvneshwar KumarDCDC vs RCBDelhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals collapsehome-hero-pos-8IPL 2026IPL lowest scorejosh hazlewoodlowest IPL scoreLowest IPL Score HistoryLowest score in IPLLowest score IPL historyrcbRCB 49Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

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DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

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DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium
DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium
DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium
DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

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