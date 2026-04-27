DC vs RCB: Why Mitchell Starc is Not Playing Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match in Delhi — Full Reason Explained

DC vs RCB: In a huge setback for Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel announced the playing XI taking the field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the big miss was Mitchell Starc. The long wait for his arrival ended recently, when the left-arm pacer from Australia joined the DC camp. However, Starc continued to be out of the playing XI against RCB despite joining his team. The Aussie pacer was expected to replace Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a blow to his head in the previous game. However, it was not to be as Starc was named in the playing XI and the impact player list as well. The reason behind his absence is a medical report from Cricket Australia that states that he can not take the field before the first of May.

DC vs RCB: Why is Mitchell Starc not playing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past, Starc and the DC fans would have been raring to see the tall pacer from Down Under in action against his former team. However, he was not named in the playing XI announced by Axar Patel. After their heartbreaking defeat against the Punjab Kings in the previous game, DC’s Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, provided an update on the availability of Starc. He said, “Cricket Australia (CA) has given a report. From 1st May onwards (Rajasthan Royals match), he is available. We will wait and see the combination.” CA has already been under scrutiny for being too cautious with its players in the IPL 2026. The board had earlier in the season stopped Cameron Green from bowling, which irritated Ajinkya Rahane.

IPL 2026: DC vs RCB Playing XI at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar

DC Impact Players: Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Vijay, Abishek Porel

RCB Impact Players: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

DC vs RCB: What did Axar Patel say about Mitchell Starc?

Axar Patel did not say anything about why Mitchell Starc continued to be on the sidelines. The DC skipper announced three changes, one of which was forced with Lungi Ngidi being injured in the previous game. Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, and Sahil Parakh came into the playing. Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, and Mukesh Kumar made way for the players.

IPL 2026: Who won the DC vs RCB toss?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the DC vs RCB toss and decided to bowl first at Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB announced no changes in their playing XI. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who was put in to bat by Rajat Patidar, announced three changes. Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, and Sahil Parakh came into the playing. Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, and Mukesh Kumar made way for three players.

Also Read: DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match