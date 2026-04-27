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Home > Sports News > DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match

DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match

IPL 2026 DC vs RCB Injury News: Delhi Capitals suffer a major blow as Lungi Ngidi is likely to miss the clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, due to a head injury. There is also uncertainty over Mitchell Starc’s availability, which could leave DC relying on Dushmantha Chameera as their only overseas pacer. Check the latest DC vs RCB injury updates on NewsX.

Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 27, 2026 18:31:36 IST

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DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match

DC vs RCB Injury News: There have been an unprecedented number of injuries to players before and during this 19th season of the Indian Premier League. While a few players have been ruled out of IPL 2026, a few have been sidelined for a few games. In a run-fest at Arun Jaitley Stadium just a couple of days ago, Lungi Ngidi suffered a major blow to his head while landing to take a catch. The South African pacer was stretchered out of the stadium and was taken in an ambulance to Max Hospital. 

However, the right-arm pacer provided an update about his health yesterday, assuring the fans that ‘All was good’. But it is highly unlikely that Ngidi will play today’s game. He could be replaced by Mitchell Starc, who is set to play his first IPL 2026 match.

IPL 2026: Will Mitchell Starc play in DC vs RCB?

Venugopal Rao, DC’s Director of Cricket, provided a crucial update on Mitchell Starc’s availability following the loss to Punjab Kings. He said, “Cricket Australia has given a report. From 1st May onwards (Rajasthan Royals match), he is available. We will wait and see the combination.” After this update, it is clear that Starc will not play in tonight’s game at Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

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DC would be very concerned after this update. Starc is one of the most seasoned fast bowlers in the world of cricket. The pace attack could have been enhanced by his return. This season, the Axar Patel-led side has had consistency troubles in the bowling department. Indian pacers like T Natrajan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar have taken the lead thus far. Lungi Ngidi, an overseas bowler, was injured during the PBKS game despite playing a significant role. DC’s bowling options have been severely undermined by this.

DC vs RCB: Who will replace Lungi Ngidi?

Lungi Ngidi, after suffering a horrific blow to his head in the previous game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, is set to miss out on the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The South African has been a crucial part of the bowling unit for the Capitals. However, with him being sidelined, the crucial question is who will replace the pacer. It would have been a straight swap with Mitchell Star had the Australian pacer been available. With Starc’s unavailability, the prominent option that emerges to replace Ngidi is Dushmantha Chameera. 

DC vs RCB: Dushmantha Chameera in IPL

Dushmantha Chameera was part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 as well. The Sri Lankan pacer did play a huge role for the franchise. In five innings, he picked up four wickets at an economy of more than 11 runs per over. Having played only 19 games in the IPL so far, all eyes would be on Chameera as he leads an otherwise Indian bowling attack. He has been in incredible form in T20Is in the past couple of years. The 34-year-old has taken 38 wickets since 2024 from 22 T20Is in the shortest format. DC would hope he carries his form in tonight’s clash as they aim to bounce back to winning ways.

IPL 2026: Will Phil Salt play in DC vs RCB?

RCB’s frontline opening batter, along with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, is sidelined with an injury. In their last clash against the Gujarat Titans at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Jacob Bethell replaced the fellow English opener. Salt, who was injured during a net session and missed the previous game against GT, will not play against DC, according to the team’s batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik.

Also Read: DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 39 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Tags: Arun Jaitley StadiumDC playing XIDC vs RCBDelhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals injury newsdushmantha-chameeraIPL 2026Lungi NgidiLungi Ngidi injuryMitchell StarcMitchell Starc availabilityphil-saltRCB vs DC

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DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match
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DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match
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