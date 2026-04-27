DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 39 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: It is the Delhi Capitals who will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this crucial clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two teams will go head-to-head in the 39th game of the Indian Premier League 2026. With the season now moving past the first half of the league, each of the games is a high-stakes clash. For DC, they endured a tough defeat in their previous game. After scoring 265 runs in the first innings, the Capitals lost at home against the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, for RCB, this game will serve as a chance to avenge the loss they incurred against the very same opponent at home a few days back.

DC vs RCB Pitch Report and Stats

It is well known that the surface of Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium favors batters. The true nature of the pitch was demonstrated in a recent high-scoring match when a target worth more than 250 was successfully pursued. It is anticipated that the circumstances would not change, providing ample opportunity for stroke play. While bowlers may find it difficult to contain runs and will need to rely on variations and perfect execution to make an effect, batters from both sides are likely to enjoy their time in the middle.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Category Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Delhi Capitals (DC) Matches Played 34 34 Won 20 13 Wins At Arun Jaitley Stadium 7 4 Last Five Matches 2 Wins, 3 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses Lost 13 20 No Result 1 1

The head-to-head records between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru show that it is RCB that has dominated this rivalry. The defending champions come into tonight’s IPL 2026 match having won 20 games against the Capitals. Meanwhile, in the last five meetings between these teams, it is DC who has had the major say with three wins. At Arun Jaitley Stadium, it is once again RCB who have had the upper hand in the DC vs RCB clash.

DC vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

DC vs RCB Impact Players: DC will likely use Ashutosh Sharma or Vipraj Nigam, while RCB may look towards Mangesh Yadav to strengthen their pace unit.

DC vs RCB Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

KL Rahul: Coming fresh off a historic century, KL Rahul is a must-have in the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team for tonight’s game. The wicketkeeper batter scored 152 runs in the previous game against PBKS at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat Kohli: Be it with bat or ball, the Indian Premier League has not seen a more consistent player than Virat Kohli. As the former RCB skipper returns to his home grownd, he will be a top pick for today’s Dream11 team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has showcased top form for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer has taken 11 wickets in seven games and could pick a few more if there is any swing on offer in Delhi.

DC vs RCB Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: KL Rahul – Given his performance in the previous game for Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, KL Rahul is the safest captaincy pick for today’s DC vs RCB game.

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli – Returning to his home city, Virat Kohli comes into this game on the back of some strong batting performances. The right-handed batter will be a safe pick for the DC vs RCB Dream11 team.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Rajat Patidar – RCB captain, Rajat Patidar has been in incredible form in the season. The right-handed batter has attacked the spinners and with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav against him, he will once again be expected to play a huge role in today’s clash.

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel – Making an all-rounder captain or vice-captain can often yield great results when it comes to the Dream11 team.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (C)

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi

All-rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Kuldeep Yadav

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