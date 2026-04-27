IPL 2026: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Open for Punjab Kings? PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta’s ‘Anything for You, Yuzi’ Response Goes Viral

IPL 2026: There has not been a more dominating start to an Indian Premier League season than the Punjab Kings have started in the 19th season. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit is undefeated after playing eight games in IPL 2026 and is showing no chinks in its armour. Right when everyone thought that PBKS would not make many changes in their playing XI, Yuzvendra Chahal has come out with a special request. The right-arm leg-spinner, who has taken the most wickets in the IPL, responded to a tweet from PBKS co-owner and asked to open the innings in the upcoming games. Seeing his reply, the Bollywood actress responded in a quirky manner and told Chahal that he could open the batting after the IPL.

IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal-Preity Zinta involved in fun banter before PBKS vs RR clash?









Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the Punjab Kings, took to her Twitter and asked her followers for a question session. The tweet from the co-owner of PBKS received a lot of replies, but one of them, from Yuzvendra Chahal, stood out. Responding to Zinta’s tweet, Chahal said, “Mam ek match mein open batting karne ka chance mil jaaye toh.” (Ma’am would like a chance to open the batting in one of the matches) The leg-spinner has been notoriously known for making fun remarks when it comes to his batting. Often videos emerge out of social media channels from the teams he has been a part of, where Chahal talks about his batting and boasts his performance with the bat in hand.

Zinta replied to Chahal’s tweet and said, “For sure, Yuzi. Anything for you. IPL Khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like, I’m sure Prabh & Priyansh won’t mind then. (For sure, Yuzi, once the IPL is over, you can open the batting in whichever game you want. I’m sure Prabh & Priyansh won’t mind then.)”

PBKS: How have Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya performed for Punjab Kings?

Notably, Punjab Kings’ opening batters, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, have been in top form this season. The two batters have consistently provided solid starts to the innings time after time since the previous season in 2025. In IPL 2026, Prabhsimran has been the top run-getter for the team. The right-handed batter has scored 287 runs in six innings so far in the tournament. He is striking at a rate of more than 190 while averaging 57.40 in the season. Meanwhile, Priyansh, on the other hand, has scored 254 runs in six innings, striking at close to 250 while averaging 42.33.

How has Yuzvendra Chahal performed with the bat in hand in IPL?

Yuzvendra Chahal holds multiple records with the ball in hand in the Indian Premier League, including taking the most wickets in the prestigious tournament. However, with the bat in hand, there have been limited opportunities for him. Since 2013, when Chahal played his first game in IPL for the Mumbai Indians, he has batted only 20 times. The last time he batted in the tournament was in 2022. In 20 innings, the right-handed batter has scored 37 runs, with his best being an unbeaten knock of eight runs.

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