DC vs RCB: Jacob Bethell or Phil Salt — Who Will Open With Virat Kohli? Predicted Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Record & Live Streaming Details | IPL 2026 Today Match

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals will turn hosts as Royal Challengers Bengaluru make the travel to the capital city. These two teams have already met once in IPL 2026 in the reverse fixture at Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was DC who came out victorious in Bengaluru. It was a similar story last year as well, when the Axar Patel-led side had won the clash away from home but came up short in Arun Jaitley Stadium. Will it be the same result tonight with RCB recording yet another win away from home? Or will the DC complete the double over the defending champions? The big question that awaits the Rajat Patidar-led side is who will partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order? Here is a look at all the answers.

DC vs RCB: Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell? Who will partner up with Virat Kohli?

RCB’s frontline choice to open with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, is out with an injury. In their last match against the Gujarat Titans, Jacob Bethell replaced the English opener. Phil Salt, who was injured during a net session and missed the previous game against GT, will not play against DC, according to the team’s batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik. Despite failing in the last match, Jacob Bethell will still open the innings. In his first match of the season against GT, Bethell failed to make an impression. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal led a successful chase in which Bethell only managed 14 runs.

DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma; Impact Player: Mangesh Yadav

DC vs RCB Preview: Who is better placed to win at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

It will be a homecoming for Virat Kohli as he returns to Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB, having won five of their first seven games, have started the 19th season on an incredible note. The defending champions won their first trophy in their history last year. They are showing great signs of making it to the playoffs at least this season as well. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, after starting their season with a couple of wins, have lost four of their next five games. However, none of those would hurt them more than the loss in the previous game against the Punjab Kings. Having scored 265 in the first innings, the Capitals failed to defend the target. Tonight, as these two teams meet, it will be the visitors, RCB who will be the favourites to win the win the DC vs RCB clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs RCB: What is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record?

Category Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Delhi Capitals (DC) Matches Played 34 34 Won 20 13 Lost 13 20 No Result 1 1

It is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who hold the record in the head-to-head rivalry between the two teams. In 34 meetings between the sides, RCB have come out to be on the winning side on 20 occasions. In recent years, it is the Royal Challengers who have had the upper hand against the Capitals. Since 2021, they have won six of the nine clashes against DC.

DC vs RCB: Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Fans can watch the DC vs RCB clash and other IPL 2026 games in different countries on the following channels.

India: Star Sports Network (TV), JioHotstar (Online)

USA and Canada: Willow TV (TV), Willow TV App (Online)

Australia: Fox Network (TV), Kayo Sports (Online)

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ (TV), Sky Sport Now (Online)

South Africa: SuperSport (TV), SuperSport App (Online)

England: Sky Sports Network

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