LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

Rinku Singh's wife, Priya Saroj, shared a heartfelt message at the Ekana Stadium following Rinku's match-winning 83*. Watch her talk about missing her late father-in-law, Khanchand Singh, during KKR's thrilling Super Over victory against LSG in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 27, 2026 11:19:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

The Ekana Stadium witnessed a night of high-octane drama and deep personal sentiment on Sunday, April 26, 2026, as Rinku Singh single-handedly dragged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a historic Super Over victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the most talked-about moment post-match came from the stands. Rinku’s wife, Priya Saroj, while reflecting on the spectacular 83 off 51 balls* that rescued KKR from the brink of collapse, shared a quiet, poignant moment with the cameras. Maintaining a composed and steady smile, Priya expressed that while the victory was sweet, the absence of Rinku’s father, the late Khanchand Singh, was felt deeply by the family during this triumph.

Priya Saroj Praises Rinku’s Resilience At Ekana

Speaking to reporters after the Super Over finish, Priya Saroj appeared calm and proud of her husband’s ability to perform under extreme pressure. Rinku’s knock was a masterclass in T20 batting; he walked into a collapsing top order and anchored the innings with 5 sixes and 7 fours.

Priya noted that Rinku’s focus has been unwavering this season, despite the personal challenges the family has faced. She stood in the stands with a gentle smile, acknowledging the cheers of the crowd who had adopted Rinku as a national hero. For Priya, the innings wasn’t just about the runs, but about the mental strength Rinku displayed on a ground that is notoriously difficult for batters.

You Might Be Interested In

A Tribute To Khanchand Singh: The Pillar Behind The Legend

The mention of her late father-in-law, Khanchand Singh, brought a touch of solemnity to the celebration. Khanchand, who passed away in February 2026, was the man who famously delivered LPG cylinders in Aligarh to ensure Rinku could continue his cricket training.

“I really miss my father-in-law,” Priya mentioned simply, acknowledging that the legendary support Rinku received from his father was a huge part of the “Rinku Singh Story.” While she remained composed, her words resonated with fans who remember the elder Singh’s humble background and his pride in his son’s meteoric rise. This win at the Ekana, in a high-pressure Super Over, was exactly the kind of “never-say-die” performance that Khanchand Singh had championed throughout Rinku’s career.

Also Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aligarhCricket newsekana-stadiumhome-hero-pos-10IPL 2026Khanchand SinghKKRKKR vs LSGLucknow Super GiantsMatch Reportpriya sarojrinku singhsuper-over

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 26 After KKR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, But Where Does Mohsin Khan Rank After Fifer in LSG vs KKR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Check Final Standings On April 26 Ahead Of PSL Playoffs

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend

Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Result Update, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

UP School Principal Mamta Mishra Yells ‘Shut up! Get lost!’ at Parents For Buying Books Outside; Issues Clarification Video Later, ‘Umar Par Sawal Uthaye’ | Watch

Jharkhand Shocker: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, 18 Others Hospitalised After Eating ‘Golgappa,’ And ‘Chaat’ In Giridih District; Investigation Underway

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon: Updated Styling, New Features, And Engine Tweaks — Check Launch Timeline And Price

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

QUICK LINKS