IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

The Ekana Stadium witnessed a night of high-octane drama and deep personal sentiment on Sunday, April 26, 2026, as Rinku Singh single-handedly dragged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a historic Super Over victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the most talked-about moment post-match came from the stands. Rinku’s wife, Priya Saroj, while reflecting on the spectacular 83 off 51 balls* that rescued KKR from the brink of collapse, shared a quiet, poignant moment with the cameras. Maintaining a composed and steady smile, Priya expressed that while the victory was sweet, the absence of Rinku’s father, the late Khanchand Singh, was felt deeply by the family during this triumph.

Priya Saroj Praises Rinku’s Resilience At Ekana

Speaking to reporters after the Super Over finish, Priya Saroj appeared calm and proud of her husband’s ability to perform under extreme pressure. Rinku’s knock was a masterclass in T20 batting; he walked into a collapsing top order and anchored the innings with 5 sixes and 7 fours.

Priya noted that Rinku’s focus has been unwavering this season, despite the personal challenges the family has faced. She stood in the stands with a gentle smile, acknowledging the cheers of the crowd who had adopted Rinku as a national hero. For Priya, the innings wasn’t just about the runs, but about the mental strength Rinku displayed on a ground that is notoriously difficult for batters.

A Tribute To Khanchand Singh: The Pillar Behind The Legend

The mention of her late father-in-law, Khanchand Singh, brought a touch of solemnity to the celebration. Khanchand, who passed away in February 2026, was the man who famously delivered LPG cylinders in Aligarh to ensure Rinku could continue his cricket training.

“I really miss my father-in-law,” Priya mentioned simply, acknowledging that the legendary support Rinku received from his father was a huge part of the “Rinku Singh Story.” While she remained composed, her words resonated with fans who remember the elder Singh’s humble background and his pride in his son’s meteoric rise. This win at the Ekana, in a high-pressure Super Over, was exactly the kind of “never-say-die” performance that Khanchand Singh had championed throughout Rinku’s career.

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