LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket buzzing stocks employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Aditya Dhar Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi abbas araghchi Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis NEET admit card Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

Watch Tim David and Romario Shepherd defy the 45°C Delhi heat to play gully cricket with fans! Ahead of the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 clash, the viral video shows the foreign stars smashing sixes in narrow lanes while locals complain about the summer sun.

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match (Image Source: X)
Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 27, 2026 10:12:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

While Delhiites are currently shielding themselves from a brutal summer heatwave with temperatures soaring to 45°C, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Tim David and Romario Shepherd decided to embrace the sizzle. Ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) scheduled for tonight, Monday, April 27, 2026, a viral video has surfaced showing the two foreign power-hitters enjoying a raw session of gully cricket. Spotted in the narrow, sun-drenched lanes of the capital during the peak daytime heat, the duo was seen laughing and smashing massive “plastic ball” sixes while surrounded by a swarm of ecstatic local fans who couldn’t believe their luck. 

“Unserious Guys”: Foreign Stars Put Complaining Locals To Shame

The video, which has garnered millions of views across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, highlights a hilarious contrast in lifestyle. While social media is currently flooded with posts from locals complaining about the 40°C–45°C “blah blah blah” weather, David and Shepherd appeared completely unfazed. Drenched in sweat but wearing wide grins, the RCB stars took turns facing local “spinners” on a concrete pitch, proving that their love for the game transcends the comfort of air-conditioned dressing rooms.

Netizens have jokingly dubbed them the “Unserious Guys,” marvelling at their energy levels just hours before a critical match. Many fans pointed out that while we often think of foreign players as being sensitive to the Indian summer, David (who has roots in Singapore/Australia) and Shepherd (from the Caribbean) seemed right at home in the sweltering Delhi humidity.

You Might Be Interested In

Match 39 Preview: Can This Energy Translate On The Field?

The light-hearted outing comes at a pivotal moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Currently led by Rajat Patidar, RCB is looking to maintain its momentum after winning three of its last four matches. Tonight’s game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is effectively a title-defence shaper, as they face an inconsistent but dangerous Delhi Capitals side captained by Axar Patel.

Also Read – Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 45 DegreesArun Jaitley StadiumCricket FansDelhi CapitalsDelhi HeatwaveGully CricketIPL 2026Rajat PatidarRomario ShepherdRoyal Challengers BengaluruTim Davidviral videovirat kohli’

RELATED News

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, But Where Does Mohsin Khan Rank After Fifer in LSG vs KKR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Check Final Standings On April 26 Ahead Of PSL Playoffs

Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today (April 27, 2026): RIL, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm In Focus As Q4 Results Drive Market Action

Iran’s 3 Big Proposals To Donald Trump: End War, Reopen Strait of Hormuz – But Big Nuclear Demand May Derail The Deal

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

Oracle Layoffs: Oracle Fires Employees With Over 30 Years Of Experience; Sacked Veteran Alleges ‘Algorithm’ Behind Job Cuts

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Mohini Ekadashi Today on April 27th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Top 5 Remedies to Destroy Sins

Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Iran Slams Pakistan As ‘Trump’s Mouthpiece’, Calls It ‘Unfit Mediator’ – Big Rift Emerges As Talks Collapse, Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match
Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match
Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match
Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

QUICK LINKS