Watch: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Beat Delhi Heat, Play Gully Cricket With Fans Before DC vs RCB | IPL 2026 Today Match

While Delhiites are currently shielding themselves from a brutal summer heatwave with temperatures soaring to 45°C, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Tim David and Romario Shepherd decided to embrace the sizzle. Ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) scheduled for tonight, Monday, April 27, 2026, a viral video has surfaced showing the two foreign power-hitters enjoying a raw session of gully cricket. Spotted in the narrow, sun-drenched lanes of the capital during the peak daytime heat, the duo was seen laughing and smashing massive “plastic ball” sixes while surrounded by a swarm of ecstatic local fans who couldn’t believe their luck.

“Unserious Guys”: Foreign Stars Put Complaining Locals To Shame

The video, which has garnered millions of views across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, highlights a hilarious contrast in lifestyle. While social media is currently flooded with posts from locals complaining about the 40°C–45°C “blah blah blah” weather, David and Shepherd appeared completely unfazed. Drenched in sweat but wearing wide grins, the RCB stars took turns facing local “spinners” on a concrete pitch, proving that their love for the game transcends the comfort of air-conditioned dressing rooms.

Netizens have jokingly dubbed them the “Unserious Guys,” marvelling at their energy levels just hours before a critical match. Many fans pointed out that while we often think of foreign players as being sensitive to the Indian summer, David (who has roots in Singapore/Australia) and Shepherd (from the Caribbean) seemed right at home in the sweltering Delhi humidity.

Match 39 Preview: Can This Energy Translate On The Field?

The light-hearted outing comes at a pivotal moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Currently led by Rajat Patidar, RCB is looking to maintain its momentum after winning three of its last four matches. Tonight’s game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is effectively a title-defence shaper, as they face an inconsistent but dangerous Delhi Capitals side captained by Axar Patel.

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