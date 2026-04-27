Bank Holidays This Week (Apr 27–May 3): RBI Flags Closures; Maharashtra Day To Disrupt Banking Services Across Several States

RBI Holiday Calendar: Banking services in India will combine working days and closures from April 27 to May 3, 2026, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. While most of the week will remain operational, a key regional holiday on May 1, followed by the weekend, will temporarily disrupt physical branch services in several states.

Customers planning branch visits are advised to check the schedule in advance and to prioritise digital banking channels where possible.

Bank Holidays This Week: Banks open from April 27 to April 30

The week begins with normal banking operations. Banking operations are normal on Monday. Banks will be fully operational in most states on April 27 (Monday), April 28 (Tuesday), April 29 (Wednesday) and April 30 (Thursday) with no major festivals or nationwide holidays.

Bank Holidays This Week: May 1 holiday: Maharashtra Day and Labour Day impact

The most significant disruption is on May 1 (Friday) when banks will remain closed in some states on account of Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day (May Day).

According to the RBI calendar, banking operations will be closed in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and others. However, banks will remain open in select regions such as Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar, among others, depending on state-specific observance.

The day marks multiple regional and national events, such as Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, and Buddha Pournima in some states, as well as the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, which means not all of India observes a holiday today.

Bank Holidays This Week: Weekend closures follow

After the Friday holiday for Maharashtra Day, the weekend schedule will again impact banking services:

May 2 (Saturday): Banks will remain open, as it is not the second or fourth Saturday of the month, though some branches may operate on limited hours in select locations.

May 3 (Sunday): All the banks across India will be closed on account of weekly off.

Bank Holidays This Week: Digital banking services to stay active

Physical branches will shutter in several regions on May 1 and over the weekend, but online banking, mobile apps, and ATM services will operate without interruption.

Customers are advised to complete cheque clearances, cash deposits and branch-related work before the holiday period to avoid delays.

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