IPO Market This Week: Amba Auto SME Issue Opens, Adisoft Listing And Citius InvIT Debut in Focus This Week

IPO Market Update: The primary market is set for a quiet week as no new mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) will open for subscription. But there is action in the SME segment, with one new issue and some listings expected on platforms.

The wary tone in the IPO market mirrors broader weakness in equities where domestic benchmarks have been struggling to find direction. Investor sentiment has been restrained by global uncertainties, including a sharp rise in crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Overall confidence has also been dampened by mixed trends in secondary markets – where stock-specific moves are driving broader indices.

IPO Market Update: Amba Auto IPO Opens on April 27: NSE’s ₹65.12 Crore SME Issue

Amba Auto Sales & Services’ IPO opened for subscription today at the NSE SME platform. The issue, which is a ₹65.12 crore book-built offer, will be open until April 29.

The IPO is a 100% fresh issue of 48,24,000 equity shares. This means that all proceeds from the IPO will go to the company for its business needs, such as expansion or working capital, as per the RHP.

The price band fixed at ₹130-135

The company has fixed the price band at ₹130-₹135 per share, aggregating the total issue size to ₹65.12 crore at the upper end. This is a book-built issue, so the final price will depend on investor demand in this range.

The shares have a face value of ₹10 each and would be listed on the NSE SME segment, which caters to small and medium enterprises raising public funds.

Minimum Investment – ₹ 1.35 Lakhs

Retail investors will have to apply for a minimum of 1,000 shares, which means an investment of around Rs 1.35 lakh at the upper price band. For HNIs, the minimum application size is 3,000 shares or about Rs 4.05 lakh.

Lot size in SME IPOs is generally higher than the mainboard issues. Hence, entry levels are relatively higher for the retail investor.

IPO Market Update: Leapfrog Engineering IPO to close on April 27

Another SME issue, Leapfrog Engineering Services, is in the final stage of subscription. The ₹89 crore IPO will close on April 27, according to Investorgain.

The price band has been fixed at ₹21-23 per share, and early participation trends indicate moderate interest. Wider market volatility and the performance of peer listings would inform investors before they made their final bids.

IPO Market Update: Adisoft Technologies to list on April 30

Adisoft Technologies will be listed on April 30 after it raised Rs 74 crore through a public issue in the SME segment.

The IPO saw steady participation during its subscription window, indicating a healthy demand from niche investors. At the upper price band, the minimum investment was about ₹2.75 lakh for 1,600 shares, which is quite high for retail investors, given the higher ticket size in SME offerings.

Market participants will be closely watching its debut performance, especially in a sentiment-sensitive environment where listing gains have become more stock-specific than broad-based.

IPO Market Update: Citius Transnet InvIT to make debut on April 29

Among the larger offerings getting listed this week is the Citius Transnet Investment Trust (InvIT), which will be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 29.

Infrastructure-focused InvIT had earlier raised ₹1,105 crore through its public issue, which witnessed strong demand, with overall subscription crossing 10 times.

Despite such a strong response during the issue period, the grey market premium is currently at zero, which suggests expectations for a flat listing.

Citius Transnet InvIT has a diversified portfolio of 3,406.71 lane-km across nine states and focuses on road infrastructure assets. The company has a toll-based and annuity-project revenue model, which usually provides relatively stable and predictable cash flows.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)