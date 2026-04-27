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Home > Business News > Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Stock Market Holiday: NSE and BSE will remain closed on May 1, 2026, for Maharashtra Day. Check the full list of trading holidays, market timings, and what it means for investors.

Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE and BSE Be Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE and BSE Be Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: April 27, 2026 14:47:02 IST

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Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Stock Market Holiday: Markets will stay closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, as trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stay shut on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Investors should prepare for the coming week, as important segments such as equities, derivatives, and currency trading will remain closed for the holiday.

During the shutdown, activity in key segments such as equities, derivatives, currency trading, and securities lending will be temporarily halted. As the often-asked question among traders goes, what does it mean for weekly momentum in the markets?

Stock Market Holiday: Why does the stock market close on May 1?

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1960 after the Bombay Reorganisation Act. As both NSE and BSE are headquartered in Mumbai, the day is a declared trading holiday across the Indian stock markets.

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As such, all trading activity will be suspended for the day.

Stock Market Holiday: What segments will remain closed?

Trading will be closed on May 1 in all major segments of the market, including equity markets, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

However, commodity markets may be operating on a partial schedule, subject to exchange notifications.

Stock Market Holiday: What about trading for the rest of the week?

Markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as per the usual weekly schedule except May 1. Trading will be back to normal at the next working session.

2026 Stock Market Holidays (Key Dates for Investors to Mark)

Here are some important market holidays coming up:

Date Holiday
May 1 Maharashtra Day
May 28 Bakri Id
July 26 Muharram
September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 Dussehra
November 10 Diwali (Balipratipada)
November 24 Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25 Christmas Day

Besides, the exchanges will also conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on Diwali, with timings announced closer to the festival.

How the stock market timings work in India

Even on regular trading days, NSE and BSE have a planned schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.
Regular trading from 9.15 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.
Final session 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

Block trades are done in separate morning and afternoon windows.

Stock Market Holiday: What it means for investors

A one-day holiday is not likely to have much lasting effect on the markets, but short-term traders may see less momentum and delayed adjustment of positions. During the closure, global cues can also influence the next trading session when markets open.

5 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are NSE and BSE closed on May 1, 2026?

Yes, both the exchanges will be closed on Maharashtra Day.

2. Will all trading segments be closed?

Yes, the currency, derivatives, and equity markets will be closed. Commodities may in part function.

3. Why is the stock market closed on Maharashtra Day?

This is because NSE and BSE are located in Mumbai, where the state holiday is observed.

4. Will trading on the stock market change after May 1, 2026?

No. The holiday is limited to May 1st. The regular NSE and BSE schedule will be followed from the next working session, as normal trading will resume.

5. Can I place orders during stock market holidays?

Yes, investors can place orders through trading apps, but these will only be filled when the market reopens.

Also Read: Cohance Share Price: Cohance Lifesciences Appoints Former Cipla Chief Umang Vohra as Executive Chairman & Group CEO; Stock Surges Nearly 20%

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Tags: bsemaharashtra dayMaharashtra Day stock market holidayNSEstock marketStock market holidaystock market on may 1

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Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

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Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

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