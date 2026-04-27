Cohance Share Price: Cohance Lifesciences Appoints Former Cipla Chief Umang Vohra as Executive Chairman & Group CEO; Stock Surges Nearly 20%

Cohance Share Price: Shares of Cohance Lifesciences Limited surged sharply on April 27 following the company’s announcement of a significant leadership overhaul, appointing pharmaceutical veteran Umang Vohra as its new executive chairman and group chief executive officer (CEO).

Cohance Lifesciences shares rose nearly 20% to ₹432.10 on the NSE and were among the day’s top performers as investors cheered the announcement.

Umang Vohra Takes On Dual Leadership Role

According to the company’s exchange filing, Umang Vohra will be the Group CEO with effect from May 20, 2026, and has been Executive Chairman with effect from May 1, 2026.

Vohra is most known for his 10-year stint leading Cipla Limited and has over 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry. The appointment is strategic for Cohance Lifesciences as it looks to bolster its position in the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) sector.

He will succeed the present executive chairman, Vivek Sharma, who has resigned for personal reasons. However, Sharma will remain on as an advisor for nine months to facilitate a smooth transition of leadership.

Why the Board selected Umang Vohra

The appointment was a carefully considered decision by the board and is designed to guide the company through its next phase of transformation and growth, the company said in its filing.

Vohra is known for turning Cipla into a stronger and more global pharma company by improving how efficiently it works, maintaining high-quality medicines, and expanding into international markets.

At Cohance Lifesciences, his experience of running large companies will help the firm grow faster and deal better with regulatory rules and industry challenges.

Stock Market Reaction: Shares Rise 20%

Shares of Cohance Lifesciences surged in early trade today following the announcement at the time of writing.

Previous Close: 360.10

Intraday High Rs. 432.10

Profit: ₹72.00 (+19.99%)

Opening Price: ₹380.35 VWAP: ₹422.94

During the session, the stock traded in the range of ₹379-₹432, indicating strong buying interest and sustained momentum.

Market View

The rally also comes amid renewed investor interest in pharma and speciality healthcare stocks, although Cohance remains on watch due to concerns about high promoter encumbrance levels exceeding 50%.

But the leadership shake-up is being considered a potential turning point for the company, especially as it tries to reposition itself for long-term growth in the global CDMO space.

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