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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today in India: Fuel rates remain steady across cities on April 27 as Brent crude jumps above $107 amid Middle East tensions and global supply concerns.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 27, 2026 12:53:22 IST

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Monday, as global crude oil markets extended gains due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The stalemate in US-Iran peace talks has placed enormous pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery of global energy trade, disrupting supply and rattling world markets.

Petrol in New Delhi continues to be retailed at ₹94.77 a litre and diesel at ₹87.67 a litre at the time of writing. Mumbai continues to have the highest fuel prices with petrol priced at ₹103.50 a litre and diesel at around ₹90.01 a litre. Ongoing state elections are also propping up retail fuel prices for the moment, say market observers.

But analysts warn that this calm may not hold. Broking firm Emkay Global Financial Services has warned that a possible fuel price hike may be on the cards if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist. The first round of price hikes could be around Rs 10 a litre, estimates the report, but even such a move would only partly ease the financial strain on oil marketing companies (OMCs).

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Crude oil prices surged on Monday, April 27, after talks to resolve the Iran conflict made little progress. Brent crude jumped as much as 2.5% to $107.97 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) neared $97 before giving up some gains following reports that Tehran had submitted a new proposal to the US to reopen the strait.

The domestic price of crude also followed the global trend. Crude oil prices rose nearly 2.5% to ₹9,049 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as volatility continued due to concerns about geopolitical risks and supply fears.

Fuel Prices In Major Cities (April 27)

Fuel prices were mostly unchanged in the major metros of India. In some cities, like Jaipur, Patna, and Chennai, there were small variations, but overall sentiment remained steady.

Petrol Prices in Major Indian Cities (April 27)

City Petrol (₹/Litre) Price Change
New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00
Kolkata ₹105.41 -0.04
Mumbai ₹103.50 -0.04
Chennai ₹100.90 -0.33
Gurgaon ₹95.39 -0.12
Noida ₹94.88 +0.14
Bangalore ₹102.92 -0.04
Bhubaneswar ₹100.93 -0.05
Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00
Hyderabad ₹107.50 0.00
Jaipur ₹104.62 +0.21
Lucknow ₹94.69 0.00
Patna ₹105.23 -0.31
Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.48 +0.18

Daily changes were mostly flat or marginal, suggesting that oil marketing companies were pricing cautiously.

State-Wise Petrol Prices in India (April 27)

State Petrol Price (₹/Litre) Price Change
Andaman & Nicobar ₹82.46 0.00
Andhra Pradesh ₹109.37 -0.28
Arunachal Pradesh ₹90.67 -0.31
Assam ₹98.46 +0.22
Bihar ₹105.23 -0.31
Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00
Chhattisgarh ₹100.43 -0.12
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu ₹92.44 0.00
Delhi ₹94.77 0.00
Goa ₹96.70 0.00
Gujarat ₹94.62 -0.32
Haryana ₹95.96 +0.01
Himachal Pradesh ₹95.35 +0.02
Jammu & Kashmir ₹96.63 +0.14
Jharkhand ₹97.86 0.00
Karnataka ₹102.92 -0.04
Kerala ₹107.48 +0.18
Ladakh ₹102.44 -1.38
Lakshadweep ₹100.75 0.00
Madhya Pradesh ₹106.52 -0.11
Maharashtra ₹103.50 -0.04
Manipur ₹99.27 +0.12
Meghalaya ₹96.34 +0.01
Mizoram ₹99.42 +0.27
Nagaland ₹97.69 +0.79
Odisha ₹100.93 -0.05
Puducherry ₹96.26 -0.06
Punjab ₹98.16 -0.15
Rajasthan ₹104.62 +0.21
Sikkim ₹103.45 0.00
Tamil Nadu ₹100.90 -0.33
Telangana ₹107.50 0.00
Tripura ₹97.61 +0.04
Uttar Pradesh ₹94.69 0.00
Uttarakhand ₹93.78 +0.27
West Bengal ₹105.41 -0.04

World Oil Shock Keeps Pressure On Markets

Domestic prices are flat but the global oil benchmarks continue to rise. Brent crude was up more than 2.5% at around $107.97 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained almost 2%, hovering close to multi-month highs.

The rally has been spurred by rising uncertainty in the Middle East after peace talks between the US and Iran failed to make progress. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for nearly a fifth of the world’s oil trade, has sparked concerns over fresh supplies.

There have been reports of a sharp drop in the volume of shipping through the strait, with energy flows such as crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fertilisers disrupted. This has raised fears of a wider inflationary effect on global economies.

What Determines Petrol and Diesel Prices in India?

India’s fuel prices are determined by a combination of international and local factors:

1. Crude oil world prices
Crude oil is the largest factor as India imports the majority of its energy needs.

2. Currency Exchange Rate
A weaker rupee against the dollar means costlier imports and this in turn raises fuel prices.

3. Taxes, Duties
The differences across cities can be explained by the heavy incidence of central excise duty and state VAT in the retail fuel prices.

4. Demand and supply in the home economy
Fuel consumption in India is increasing due to increased demand from vehicles and industry.

5. Government policy
Fiscal considerations, inflation control and political timing often influence fuel prices.

LPG Prices Also Under Watch

Besides petrol and diesel, LPG rates have also begun to feel the pinch of volatility in global crude oil markets. Earlier this month, commercial LPG prices were increased in line with a sharp increase in crude oil prices amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Commercial LPG price hiked by ₹195.50 on April 1 due to the rise in global energy costs. But domestic LPG prices have so far been stable, providing some relief to households as broader inflation concerns loom.

The domestic cooking gas prices were last revised on 7 March when the rates were hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Since then, rates have sat stable. Official price revisions show that the price for a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder stays at ₹913 in Delhi.

Also Read: Sun Pharma’s Organon Acquisition: Sun Pharma To Acquire US-Based Drugmaker Organon for $11.75 Billion

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Tags: crude oildieselDiesel priceHormuz blockadeLPGLPG Pricepetrolpetrol diesel pricepetrol diesel price todaypetrol price

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

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