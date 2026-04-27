Sun Pharma’s Organon Acquisition: Sun Pharma To Acquire US-Based Drugmaker Organon for $11.75 Billion

Sun Pharma Share Price: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged on Monday, April 27, after the company announced a blockbuster overseas acquisition, agreeing to buy US-based Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at $11.75 billion. The deal is among the biggest outbound buyouts by an Indian firm and signals Sun Pharma’s aggressive plans for global expansion.

Under the definitive agreement, Sun Pharma will buy all outstanding shares of Organon for $14 per share. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to close in early 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Sun Pharma Share Price Soars on Deal Announcement

The announcement sent investor sentiment soaring. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares jumped over 6% in early trade and were trading at around ₹1,725 on both BSE and NSE at the time of writing.

The deal is being viewed as a strategic move to strengthen Sun Pharma’s global footprint, especially in high-growth areas like women’s health and biosimilars.

Why the Organon Deal is Important

Organon & Co. is a former unit of Merck & Co. and focuses on women’s health, including contraception, fertility and menopause therapies, biosimilars, and general medicines. The company has a portfolio of more than 70 products and is present in 140 countries. In 2025, Organon reported revenue of $6.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion, underscoring its strong global footprint and consistent financial performance.

The combined entity will operate in more than 150 countries, with at least 18 markets generating more than $100 million in annual revenue following the acquisition. Analysts view the deal as a major diversification of Sun Pharma’s revenue streams and a boost to its global positioning.

Outbound Acquisitions: What You Need To Know

Outbound acquisition is a cross-border acquisition where an Indian company acquires a foreign company with an objective to expand globally, reach out to new markets, or gain technological capabilities. Over the years, Indian companies have used such deals to turn themselves into multinationals.

Indian Companies Make Deals Overseas

Sun Pharma’s Organon buy is among the largest global investments by Indian companies. Some of the notable deals are the following:

Tata Steel – Corus Group ($12 billion, 2007): Establishing Tata Steel as a major player in the global steel industry.

Bharti Airtel – Zain Group Africa ($10.7 billion, 2010): Transformed Airtel into a pan-African operator.

Hindalco Industries – Novelis Inc ($6 billion, 2007): Hindalco has become a global leader in aluminium products.

Tata Motors–Iveco Group ($4.45 billion, 2025): More global commercial vehicle presence.

ONGC Videsh – Imperial Energy ($2.6 billion, 2008): Got strategic oil assets in Russia.

What it means for Sun Pharma

The Organon acquisition could be a game changer for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, helping it scale up in specialised therapies and deepen its presence in global markets. But investors will also be looking for integration issues, debt levels and execution risk given the size of the deal.

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