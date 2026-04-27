Paytm Share Price Tanks 8% After RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence

Paytm Share Price: Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, April 27, as the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), raising concerns about the fintech firm’s regulatory environment.

The stock dropped as much as 8% in intraday trade to hit a low of Rs 1,051.10 on the NSE before recovering marginally. At around 10:20 AM, Paytm shares were trading at ₹1,111.20, down ₹36.15 or 3.15% from the previous close of ₹1,147.35. The stock opened lower at ₹1,084.95 and touched a high of ₹1,117.65 during the intraday, showing continued volatility. The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) was at ₹1,079.43, showing continued selling pressure.

The sharp decline also wiped out nearly ₹6,000 crore in investor wealth, with the company’s market capitalisation slipping to around ₹67,500 crore.

Paytm Share Price: Why RBI Cancelled Paytm Payments Bank Licence

The regulatory action follows last week’s decision by the Reserve Bank of India to cancel PPBL’s licence over violations of regulatory norms. The central bank said the bank had sufficient liquidity to repay its depositors upon winding up but flagged serious governance and compliance concerns.

In a strongly worded statement reported by Reuters, the RBI said, “The affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of the bank and its depositors,” adding, “The general character of the management of the bank is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also the public interest.”

It further noted, “No useful purpose or public interest would be served by allowing the bank to continue.”

The regulator also pointed out that Paytm Payments Bank failed to meet key conditions attached to its payments bank licence, effectively barring it from continuing banking operations, including accepting deposits.

Paytm Share Price: Paytm’s Response: No Impact on Core Business

Despite the regulatory setback, One 97 Communications clarified that the move would not impact its core business operations.

According to an exchange filing dated April 25, the company stated, “Upon the winding-up order becoming effective, PPBL shall cease to be an associate company of the Company within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.”

The company further emphasised, “The company does not have any exposure to PPBL or any material business arrangements with PPBL. No services provided by the company are in partnership with PPBL. Additionally, PPBL operates independently, with no board or management involvement from the company.”

The board and shareholders of PPBL have already approved resolutions to facilitate the winding-up process.

Paytm Share Price: What It Means for Paytm Going Ahead

With the licence cancellation now effective, Paytm Payments Bank can no longer operate as a banking entity. While Paytm’s core fintech and digital payments businesses remain unaffected, the development raises broader concerns around regulatory scrutiny in the sector.

For investors, the focus will now shift to how the company navigates compliance challenges and sustains growth momentum in its non-banking segments.

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