Stocks To Watch Today (April 27, 2026): RIL, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm in Focus as Q4 Results Drive Market Action

Stocks To Watch Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: Dalal Street opened Monday’s trading session on a firm footing as benchmark indices started the holiday-shortened week in the green. Early advances were buoyed by a positive mood over Q4 earnings, industry-specific developments and stock-specific triggers.

The Nifty 50 moved above the crucial 24,000 mark and the BSE Sensex jumped over 400 points in early trade. At the time of writing this report at 9:57 am, the Nifty 50 was quoting higher by 197 points or 0.83% at 24,095.75, while the Sensex was up 650.83 points or 0.85% at 77,305.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank among several heavyweight stocks in focus post their latest quarterly earnings and business updates. Stock-specific action to be the key theme of the session with investors reacting to earnings outcomes and forward guidance.

Market participants are also keeping a close eye on the developments in the fintech space, especially around One 97 Communications (Paytm) which continues to stay under scanner after the recent regulatory action by Reserve Bank of India.

Mixed global cues and the Q4 earnings season in full swing, volatility is likely to continue through the day. Stock specific triggers are likely to be the key drivers of intraday market direction.

Here are a list of stocks to watch today:

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Reliance Industries: Margins squeezed, Jio growth robust

Reliance Industries shares under the scanner after mixed Q4 numbers. The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business was under margin pressure, reflecting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher input costs.

Revenue up at ₹2.94 lakh crore compared to ₹2.65 lakh crore (QoQ) EBITDA down at ₹44,141 crore; margins at 15% compared to 17.4%. O2C margins declined to 7.9% from 10.2% in the prior quarter

On the positive side, retail business expanded by 11% and Jio added 36.2 million subscribers, the highest in seven quarters. Chairman Mukesh Ambani also indicated steady progress towards the listing of Jio Platforms.

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Axis Bank: Robust Profit, Capital Raise Plan In Focus

Axis Bank reported a mixed quarter with net interest income (NII) at ₹14,457 crore, slightly below estimates. But the profit was higher at Rs 7,071 crore.

The bank has announced a large capital raising:

Equity Rs. 20,000 crore Debt Rs. 35,000 crore

This will be critical for future growth and balance sheet growth.

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: RBL Bank: Strong Profit, Cautious Outlook

RBL Bank delivered consistent operational progress:

Net profit up 6.9% to Rs 1,671 crore

Profit third time at ₹230 crore

Lower NPA’s resulted in better Asset Quality

However, the bank has flagged potential moderation in deposit growth for FY27 and continues to maintain a prudent stance on credit card risk.

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Paytm: RBI Action in Spotlight

Shares of Paytm operator One 97 Communications will remain under the scanner following the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory action.

The RBI cancelled the banking licence of the company, effective April 24, and shut down its banking operations. The company said the move would not affect the company’s non-banking core businesses.

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: IDFC First Bank: Steady Growth, Asset Quality Improved

Net profit up 15.7% at ₹5,677 crore

Profit up 5% at Rs 319 crore

Net interest margins were steady and NPAs improved at the bank as well.

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: IndusInd Bank: A turnaround story

IndusInd Bank bounces back strongly:

Profit of ₹533 crore vs loss last year

NII UP 43%

Asset quality improved.

Such a reversal can help keep the sentiment positive in bank stocks.

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Profit rises 55% to ₹873 crore; margins improve on lower cost of funds

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: L&T Finance

Profit up 26.79% to Rs 806 crore; strong loan growth witnessed

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Lodha Developers

Profit jumps 9.3% to ₹1,007 crore on strong sales momentum

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Supreme Petrochem

Profit up 57%, EBITDA up 75%

Stocks To Watch Today, April 27: Other stocks to watch

DCB Bank profit rises 16%, plans fund raise of 1,500 crore

Balrampur Chini Mills plans capex of ₹160 crore for new plant

Indian Hume Pipe Company bags ₹418 cr order, order book visibility strengthens

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)