Oracle Layoffs: Oracle Fires Employees With Over 30 Years Of Experience; Sacked Veteran Alleges ‘Algorithm’ Behind Job Cuts

Oracle Layoffs: A fresh round of layoffs at Oracle is under scrutiny after a long-time employee said the cuts may not have been as random as they appeared.

The US tech giant is thought to have cut 20,000 to 30,000 employees across the US, India, Canada and Latin America. The layoffs have impacted teams in the US, India, Canada and Latin America. The layoffs reportedly came via early-morning emails on April 1 and have sent a ripple of anxiety through the tech industry.

30-year Oracle veteran’s post goes viral

The controversy ignited after a LinkedIn post by former Oracle employee Nina Lewis went viral. “Quite a shock,” Lewis said. “Many of the absolute best colleagues were laid off as well.” Lewis had been with the company for more than 30 years.

She suggested in her post that the layoffs may have been part of a pattern.

“After 30+ years at Oracle, I join the 30,000 or so laid off today. Quite a shock. Many of the absolute best colleagues were laid off as well. It seems (BUT I DON’T KNOW), maybe, layoffs follow an algorithm of high-level individual contributors and mid-level managers – especially those with outstanding stock options.”

Lewis said she was unsure, but her comments resonated with many former employees, some of whom took to social media to air similar concerns.

Not only Oracle: Tech layoffs spread across the globe

The latest round of layoffs is part of a broader retrenchment across Big Tech as companies rebalance costs and double down on artificial intelligence.

Meta plans new round of job cuts

Meta, the social media giant, is preparing to cut about 8,000 jobs, nearly 10% of its workforce, even as it is ramping up AI investments. The company is on track to spend a staggering $135 billion this year on AI, a sign of its aggressive pivot.

Microsoft’s Different Approach

Instead of directly laying off workers, Microsoft has launched a voluntary buyout programme for approximately 7% of its US workforce, or roughly 8,750 employees.

The offer is aimed at employees whose age and years of service total 70 or more and are willing to leave with financial help. The move is consistent with Microsoft’s increasing investments in data centres and cloud infrastructure for generative AI.

Why are the tech layoffs happening?

The latest wave of layoffs at companies like Oracle, Meta and Microsoft reflects deeper structural changes in the industry:

Shift to AI-driven operations: Companies are reallocating resources to artificial intelligence and automation Cost optimisation: High interest rates and global uncertainty have companies looking to cut costs Reorganising the workforce: The focus moves toward more efficient teams and high-impact roles Adjustments for stock-based compensation: And there are internal changes in rewards and incentives as well

The tech job market is shifting

The veteran employee’s viral post has highlighted a bigger problem – how layoffs are being conducted in the age of AI. While companies have not confirmed algorithm-driven decisions, speculation points to growing concerns about transparency in workforce reductions.

The layoffs have also raised questions about job security for employees, especially those who have been around a long time, in a fast-changing industry.

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