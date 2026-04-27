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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: Bullion prices fall on April 27 due to a strong dollar and tensions. Check the latest gold and silver rates in major Indian cities.

Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More
Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 27, 2026 08:53:18 IST

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: Gold prices in India fell on Monday, April 27, 2026, in line with a fall in world markets, as a strong US dollar hurt demand for the precious metal. The dip comes amid continued investor concerns over geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, keeping sentiment in the bullion market on edge. The dip arrives amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran that keep investors cautious.

The fall was visible in large metros in the local market. In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price slipped to ₹1,54,180 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai it softened to ₹1,54,030 per 10 grams. Gold prices have corrected significantly in the last week, with 24-carat gold prices down by almost ₹1,740 and 22-carat gold by nearly ₹1,600.

As of today, silver prices in India are hovering around ₹2,59,900 per kilogram, while silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced slightly lower at about ₹2,59,000 per kilogram.

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Although more affordable than gold, silver continues to be a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are widely preferred. Like gold, silver prices are closely linked to global market trends, but they are also heavily influenced by industrial demand, which often drives sharper price movements

Global trends cause domestic prices to soften. Spot gold tumbled to around $4,694.26 an ounce in the international market, extending losses from last week. Analysts largely blamed the fall on the rise of the US dollar, which tends to dampen demand for gold by making it more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Adding to the pressure are rising crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. Rising oil prices have rekindled fears of inflation and the possibility of interest rates staying higher for longer, which is expected to restrict the upside for gold prices in the near term.

On the domestic derivatives front, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were, meanwhile, trading around the ₹1.52 lakh per 10 grams level. Gold is still trading near its record highs after a recent pullback, backed by its safe-haven appeal and continuing global economic uncertainty.

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: Gold price today in India (April 27, 2026)

Gold prices saw slight variations across cities due to local taxes and jeweller margins, but the overall trend remained steady with a negative bias.

City-wise Gold Rates (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi 1,54,190 1,41,350
Mumbai 1,54,040 1,41,200
Chennai 1,54,650 1,41,800
Kolkata 1,54,090 1,41,300
Bengaluru 1,54,240 1,41,400
Hyderabad 1,54,400 1,41,500

Gold continues to hold above the psychologically important ₹1.5 lakh level, indicating underlying strength despite short-term corrections.

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: Silver price today in India (April 27, 2026)

Silver prices also edged lower, tracking global cues and a firm dollar. 

Silver Price Today (₹ per kg)

(Range: ₹2,59,800 – ₹2,60,000 per kg)

City Silver Price (₹)
Delhi 2,59,800
Mumbai 2,59,800
Chennai 2,69,800
Kolkata 2,59,800
Bengaluru 2,59,800
Hyderabad 2,69,800

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: What is driving gold and silver prices today?

Movement in bullion prices today is being dictated by a host of global and domestic cues, with the overall sentiment tilted towards caution.

  1. Stronger U.S. dollar
    The strong US dollar is the biggest weight on gold right now. When the dollar gets stronger, gold becomes pricier for other currency buyers, which can reduce demand and put downward pressure on prices.
  2. US-Iran strains
    Geopolitical uncertainty tends to work in gold’s favour, but this time round it has had a more muted effect. We are not seeing a sharp rally but rather cautious trading and some profit booking, with investors staying away from aggressive positions.
  3. Profit booking post April rally
    Gold has had a strong run-up through April. The present dip is partly because investors are booking profits at higher levels, which is giving a temporary breather to the prices.
  4. Global market trend 
    Weakness in international bullion prices is also reflecting in domestic rates, keeping the upside limited in the near term.
  5. Industrial demand supports silver
    Industrial demand, especially from the electronics and renewable energy sectors, continues to underpin silver. Precious and industrial metals have a dual role that leads to more volatile price movements than gold.

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 27, 2026: Market outlook: What to watch for investors

Prices of bullion are expected to be volatile in the days ahead, with cues from across the globe taking centre stage. Key factors to watch will be movements in the US dollar, inflation trends, and geopolitical developments.

Gold should remain supported at higher levels on its safe-haven appeal, while silver could see more volatile moves as it is more exposed to investment demand and industrial activity.

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook (April 27-30): Nifty Enters Consolidation Phase After Rally; Fed Meet, Q4 Results, Crude Oil Surge Key Triggers

(Disclaimer: This article serves only for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More
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Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More
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