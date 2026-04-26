Stock Market Outlook (April 27-30): Nifty Enters Consolidation Phase After Rally; Fed Meet, Q4 Results, Crude Oil Surge Key Triggers

Stock Market (April 27-30): Indian equity markets look into final week of April with a cautious undertone as benchmark indices rest after rally. Benchmark indices rest at 23,897 for Nifty 50 after a decline of almost 2 percent last week as it ended its two week gaining streak. Bank Nifty is a little more resilient and declined by less than 1 percent to settle at 56,089. This reflects a profit booking trend as investors take their gains from recent rally. With global uncertainty, rising oil prices and Q4 earnings announcements on the horizon, market players are likely to take a more selective and stock-specific approach rather than chasing momentum.

Are markets entering consolidation mode after recent rally?

Yes, markets are entering consolidation mode rather than a clear directional move after recent rally. Nifty has rallied over 2,400 points in just 3 weeks and is now technically overbought prompting investors to book profits at higher levels. Nifty has faced resistance zone around 24,650–24,800 which is in line with key indicators such as 21 week EMA and key Fibonacci retracement levels. Currently, markets may trade between 23,600 to 24,700 in short term and immediate immediate support is around 23,600–23,500. Break below these levels may open up further downside space towards 23,100.

How are global macro triggers like the US Fed meeting affecting sentiment?

The US Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for April 28-29 is the biggest trigger for global markets. The market is widely anticipating the Fed would keep the interest rate status quo for the third consecutive meeting. Yet, the central bank’s commentary on inflation and future rate trajectory is heavily bet on. Any hawkish signals would tighten global liquidity and have an impact on emerging markets like India. Hence, the market participants are likely to stay cautious ahead of the policy outcome and would refrain from taking aggressive buying positions.

What is the impact of Q4 earnings on market?

The ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings season would continue to be the main driver for stock-specific actions. More than 200 companies are going to announce their earnings in the next week, including grizzlies from across sectors. While earnings have so far been in line with the market expectations, the weak guidance from IT majors has weighed on the sentiment in the technology space. Investors would closely watch not just the earnings numbers but also the forward guidance and the sectoral outlook, to reassess the valuations. It would be the large-cap performance that dictates the market trend.

Is crude prices, geopolitical tensions affecting sentiment?

Yes, crude prices have rallied significantly on a weekly basis and the market is concerned about the potential inflationary pressure that could affect the India’s import bill. Also, the global tensions between the US and Iran would continue to create uncertainty in the market. Any escalation could push oil prices even higher and affect investor sentiment.

How are institutional flows and currency movement affecting markets?

Institutional activity is heading in an ambiguous direction as FIIs persist in being net sellers and DIIs provide some support. Global investors are still attentive to the FII outflows along with the rupee that fell 1.8% against the dollar; they may end up being range bound and volatile in the medium term, with some picking up the probability of selective opportunities.

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