Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 ends with a huge voter turnout as expectation grows among political parties, analysts and voters. Exit polls in the state will not be released because of the Election Commission of India’s curbs, as the buzz increases with over 5.73 crore voters casting their votes. The Election Commission of India has imposed this embargo to maintain fairness in the multi-phase elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. So, the question on everyone’s mind is when and where the first projections will be released.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: When Will Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results Be Released?

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections exit polls will be released on April 29 after voting is finished in all the remaining constituencies. The first projections are expected to be released after 6:30 PM after the embargo is lifted. This will coincide with the completion of the final phase of voting in other states, especially West Bengal.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Why Exit polls are not out till 29 April?

The reason for the exit polls not being released is due to a ban under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Election Commission of India prohibits the broadcast or publication of exit polls from April 9 until April 29. The purpose of this is to prevent predictability from influencing voters in polls that are still ongoing. Any violations could result in a fine or imprisonment, making it an important provision for fair elections.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Where To Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results Live?

After the embargo lifts, exit poll results will be available across a variety of platforms.Television: The main news channels will provide live coverage with panel of experts and seat projections. NewsX TV and website will be covering you live for the April 29 exit polls day.

News websites and mobile apps will provide live updates and interactive dashboards.Digital platforms: News websites and mobile apps will provide live updates and interactive dashboards.YouTube: Live streams everywhere.Social Media: Social media channels will be live with instant reactions.Polls: Polls from Axis My India and others.Polling agencies: Axis My India and others.Broadcasters will typically have special election programming throughout the day, especially before 6:30pm, to build up to the release of the first numbers.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: What Happens After Exit Polls Are Released?

Exit polls are a snapshot of trends rather than definitive results. The official vote counting will take place on May 4, which will determine the actual outcome. The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has traditionally been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, but the state’s political future could be changing. Until the counting day, exit polls indicate a trend rather than a verdict of voter sentiment. All eyes are on April 29 evening, when the first glimpse of Tamil Nadu’s electoral direction will finally unfold.

ALSO READ: Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch