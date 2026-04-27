WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

WWE RAW, 27 April: It is yet another Monday night where the WWE fans divert their attention to their TV and mobile screens to watch WWE RAW. The fans are still reeling from the ultimate frenzy from WrestleMania 42 a few days ago in Las Vegas. It is a new episode on Monday Night RAW, and this article will give the full match card for the event. The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, will host Monday Night RAW on April 27. It will be a follow-up to last week’s show, which was the first post-WrestleMania 42 season edition. For the show, two matchups have been announced. Top names will also be present, including Roman Reigns, the world champion, who will respond to a significant challenge.

WWE RAW Tonight (27 April 2026): Full Match Card

The above-mentioned wrestlers are set to appear on WWE RAW Tonight (27 April 2026). It will be a star-studded lineup in Texas as the WWE fans from around the world prepare themselves for yet another special night. Even though WrestleMania 42 ended a little more than a week ago, attention has already turned to WWE Backlash. With Backlash in just two weeks, tonight’s Raw is anticipated to start setting the stage for a number of significant fights. Triple H revealed over the weekend that the World Heavyweight Champion will be at Backlash after Jacob Fatu challenged Roman Reigns.

WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings

COUNTRY TIME India 05:30 AM IST (Tuesday) Dubai (UAE) 04:00 AM GST (Tuesday) United Kingdom & Ireland 01 AM BST (Tuesday) United States 08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday) Australia 10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday) Pakistan 6:00 AM PST (Tuesday) Canada 08 PM ET (Monday) Bangladesh 06:00 AM BST (Tuesday) Saudi Arabia 03:00 AM AST (Tuesday) France 02:00 AM CET (Tuesday) Brazil 10:00 PM BRT (Monday) Mexico 07:00 PM CST (Monday) Singapore 09:00 AM SGT (Tuesday) China 09:00 AM CST (Tuesday) Nigeria 02:00 AM WAT (Tuesday) South Africa 03:00 AM SAST (Tuesday) Germany 02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)

Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide

COUNTRY TELECAST India Netflix Dubai (UAE) Netflix United Kingdom & Ireland Netflix United States Netflix Australia Netflix Pakistan Netflix Canada Netflix Bangladesh Netflix Saudi Arabia Netflix France Netflix Brazil Netflix Mexico Netflix Singapore Netflix China iQIYI Nigeria SuperSport & Showmax South Africa SuperSport & Showmax Germany ProSieben Maxx

How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans

Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:

Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password.

Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.

Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 27th of April to watch the latest episode.

WWE Raw Results April 20, 2026: Results

IYO SKY and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a Tag Team Match

“All Ego” Ethan Page def. Je’Von Evans

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan def. Sol Ruca in a Non-Title Match

Finn Bálor def. JD McDonagh

Also Read: Hulk Hogan Documentary on Netflix: Untold Truths About His Life, Career & Struggles