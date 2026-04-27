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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

WWE RAW on April 27, 2026 promises a blockbuster night with top superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch set to headline the show. Reigns is expected to be in action in a high-stakes showdown, while Rollins gears up for a major segment on Monday Night RAW. Fans can check the full match card, start time in India, the US, and the UK, and catch the live streaming of WWE RAW on Netflix worldwide.

WWE RAW April 27 full match card. Image Credit: X
WWE RAW April 27 full match card. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 27, 2026 20:23:30 IST

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WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

WWE RAW, 27 April: It is yet another Monday night where the WWE fans divert their attention to their TV and mobile screens to watch WWE RAW. The fans are still reeling from the ultimate frenzy from WrestleMania 42 a few days ago in Las Vegas. It is a new episode on Monday Night RAW, and this article will give the full match card for the event. The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, will host Monday Night RAW on April 27. It will be a follow-up to last week’s show, which was the first post-WrestleMania 42 season edition. For the show, two matchups have been announced. Top names will also be present, including Roman Reigns, the world champion, who will respond to a significant challenge.

WWE RAW Tonight (27 April 2026): Full Match Card

The above-mentioned wrestlers are set to appear on WWE RAW Tonight (27 April 2026). It will be a star-studded lineup in Texas as the WWE fans from around the world prepare themselves for yet another special night. Even though WrestleMania 42 ended a little more than a week ago, attention has already turned to WWE Backlash. With Backlash in just two weeks, tonight’s Raw is anticipated to start setting the stage for a number of significant fights. Triple H revealed over the weekend that the World Heavyweight Champion will be at Backlash after Jacob Fatu challenged Roman Reigns.

WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings

COUNTRY

TIME

India

05:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Dubai (UAE)

04:00 AM GST (Tuesday)

United Kingdom & Ireland

01 AM BST (Tuesday)

United States

08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday)

Australia

10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday)

Pakistan

6:00 AM PST (Tuesday)

Canada

08 PM ET (Monday)

Bangladesh

06:00 AM BST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia

03:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

France

02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)

Brazil

10:00 PM BRT (Monday)

Mexico

07:00 PM CST (Monday)

Singapore

09:00 AM SGT (Tuesday)

China

09:00 AM CST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

02:00 AM WAT (Tuesday)

South Africa

03:00 AM SAST (Tuesday)

Germany

02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)

Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide

 

COUNTRY

TELECAST

India

Netflix

Dubai (UAE)

Netflix

United Kingdom & Ireland

Netflix

United States

Netflix

Australia

Netflix

Pakistan

Netflix

Canada

Netflix

Bangladesh

Netflix

Saudi Arabia

Netflix

France

Netflix

Brazil

Netflix

Mexico

Netflix

Singapore

Netflix

China

iQIYI

Nigeria

SuperSport & Showmax

South Africa

SuperSport & Showmax

Germany

ProSieben Maxx

How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans

Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:

  • Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password. 

  • Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.

  • Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 27th of April to watch the latest episode.

WWE Raw Results April 20, 2026: Results

  • IYO SKY and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a Tag Team Match

  • “All Ego” Ethan Page def. Je’Von Evans

  • Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan def. Sol Ruca in a Non-Title Match

  • Finn Bálor def. JD McDonagh

Also Read: Hulk Hogan Documentary on Netflix: Untold Truths About His Life, Career & Struggles

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WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

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WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

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WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World
WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World
WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World
WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

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