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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

Gujarat: A disturbing case of alleged murder and cover-up has surfaced from Surat, where a 40-year-old man is accused of killing his wife and attempting to pass it off as a missing case. The accused, Vishal Salvi, had approached the police claiming his wife, 39-year-old Shilpa Salvi, a dietician, had been missing for four days.

40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police (Via X)
40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 27, 2026 11:33:56 IST

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Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

Gujarat: A disturbing case of alleged murder and cover-up has surfaced from Surat, where a 40-year-old man is accused of killing his wife and attempting to pass it off as a missing case. The accused, Vishal Salvi, had approached the police claiming his wife, 39-year-old Shilpa Salvi, a dietician, had been missing for four days. 

What began as a routine probe soon revealed a far more serious crime.

Handwritten Note Exposes Alleged Crime

Furthermore, the investigation took a dramatic turn after a handwritten note was found at the couple’s home. The note, reportedly written by Vishal, was discovered by their minor son and handed over to the police. It suggested guilt and indicated that Shilpa was no longer alive. Based on this, police shifted the case from a missing persons inquiry to a suspected murder.

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Body Found In Cement-Filled Trunk, Accused On The Run

Moreover, acting on fresh leads, police traced an abandoned property linked to the accused in the Salabatpura area. When officers broke open the locked house, they found a strong foul smell coming from a wooden trunk. Inside, they recovered a decomposed body, believed to be Shilpa’s, concealed with raw cement. Preliminary findings suggest the murder may have occurred several days before the missing complaint was filed.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are continuing forensic analysis to establish the exact cause of death. Early inputs point to ongoing marital disputes, with suspicion of an extramarital affair being examined as a possible motive.

The accused is currently absconding, and search operations are underway with teams scanning CCTV footage and tracking possible locations.

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Tags: Gujarat crime news todayGujarat murder casehome-hero-pos-4husband files fake missing complaintIndia shocking murder caseShilpa SalviSurat crime newsSurat husband kills wifeSurat missing case mysteryVishal Salviwife body in cement trunk

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Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

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Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

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Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered
Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered
Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered
Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

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