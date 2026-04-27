UP School Principal Mamta Mishra Yells ‘Shut up! Get lost!’ at Parents For Buying Books Outside; Issues Clarification Video Later, ‘Umar Par Sawal Uthaye’ | Watch

UP School Controversy: A major row has erupted in Hardoi after Mamta Mishra, principal of Sunbeam School was caught on camera allegedly shouting “Shut up! Get lost!” at parents who questioned the school’s policy on purchasing books from outside vendors. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media has sparked widespread outrage among parents and the public raising serious concerns about school conduct and accountability. The controversy intensified after the principal reportedly asked parents to strike off their child’s name for not complying with the school’s book purchase norms.

As backlash grew UP’s Sunbeam School principal Mamta Mishra later released a clarification video of what happened at the day and why she was yelling at parents.

UP’s School Principal Yells at Parents For Buying Books Outside

UP’s Sunbeam School principal Mamta Mishra was seen yelling in the viral video at parents saying, “shup up! Get lost, Nikal jao yaha se aagye tamasha krne.” she was repeatedly seen telling parents to “shut up” to parents who were trying to say something. The situation escalated further when she instructed others to show the parents the way out, intensifying the confrontation and drawing widespread criticism on social media.

UP’s Hardoi Sunbeam School principal Mamta Mishra yells ‘Shut up! Get lost!’ at parents, orders them to strike their child’s name for buying books outside. (1/3) Full story in thread: pic.twitter.com/N7iQ2EXyIA — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 26, 2026







UP’s School Principal Issues Clarification Video

Mamta Mishra, principal of Sunbeam School Hardoi, said in her clarification that parents were putting pressure on her to reduce the ₹1,300 monthly fee, which led to her losing her temper. She also questioned how much further the fee was expected to be lowered.

She stated that on the day of the incident, the school was conducting a government-organised vaccination programme, which had already been communicated to parents through the WhatsApp group. Normally, parents accompany children during vaccinations, but since this was a school-led initiative, the staff was prepared to manage the children.

Sunbeam School Hardoi Principal Mamta Mishra’s clarification: Parents were pressuring to reduce ₹1300 monthly fee, so she lost her cool. Questions how much lower it should go. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/osbgnXuAOS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 26, 2026













According to her, the parents deliberately chose the same day to raise their concerns and continued to disrupt the process, even though her priority was the children and the smooth conduct of the programme. She added that the school has always supported needy students and has worked for their welfare over the years.

Addressing the fee issue, she questioned that if a monthly fee of ₹1,300 is considered high, then what should be the appropriate amount. She also highlighted the school’s academic performance, mentioning that many students have achieved good results.

In conclusion, she said that only a part of the incident was shown in the viral video and that the full context was missing. She appealed to people not to judge her character based on a short clip and urged them to avoid using offensive language, especially against a woman, without understanding the complete situation.

Parents of UP School Clarify What Happened and Why Principal Yelling at Them

As per mother Neelam Verma Sunbeam School Hardoi Principal Mamta Mishra harshly scolded just for requesting a 15-day fee extension. Neelam has now accused the principal of extreme misbehaviour.

“My name is Neelam, and my daughter studies at New Sangiri School. I had gone there because I wanted to speak to them. I had already purchased the full course, which included notebooks as well, but my husband is not here at the moment. I only requested 15 days’ time.

Sunbeam School Hardoi Principal Mamta Mishra harshly scolded mother Neelam Verma just for requesting a 15-day fee extension.

⁰Neelam has now accused the principal of extreme misbehavior. pic.twitter.com/zOJX3DlTr2 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 26, 2026

However, they behaved very rudely with me and used abusive language. They even threw children’s belongings out onto the road. I objected to this and said, ‘How can you throw things out on the road?’ We had already purchased the course.”

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