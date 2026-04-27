Jharkhand Shocker: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, 18 Others Hospitalised After Eating ‘Golgappa,’ And ‘Chaat’ In Giridih District; Investigation Underway

Jharkhand: A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Jharkhand’s Giridih district, where a 7-year-old child lost their life and 18 others fell ill after reportedly eating golgappa and chaat from a roadside vendor. The case was reported from Leda Bajto village under the Mufassil police station area.

According to Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jeetwahan Oraon, the victims showed symptoms consistent with food poisoning. The affected individuals, including several women and children, were rushed to the Sadar hospital on Sunday morning after their health deteriorated overnight.

Villagers Fell Sick Hours After Consuming Food

Police said the vendor had visited the village on Saturday evening, attracting a large number of locals. Within hours of consuming the food, many residents began complaining of nausea, vomiting, and stomach discomfort. By late night, the situation worsened, prompting families to seek urgent medical help.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed signs of food poisoning among the patients. While one child could not be saved, officials said the remaining patients are currently stable and under observation.

Probe Underway, Vendor Missing

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the contamination. Efforts are ongoing to trace the street vendor, who is currently untraceable.

Furthermore, the police officials said samples and statements are being collected as part of the inquiry, and further action will follow based on the findings.

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