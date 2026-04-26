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Home > Regionals News > Dehradun Schools Closed Tomorrow (April 27): Severe Heatwave Alert Triggers Shutdown Across Schools And Anganwadi Centres

Dehradun Schools Closed Tomorrow (April 27): Severe Heatwave Alert Triggers Shutdown Across Schools And Anganwadi Centres

Dehradun schools closed April 27 amid severe heatwave alert; DM orders shutdown of schools and Anganwadi centres.

Dehradun schools closed April 27 amid severe heatwave alert. (Photo: AI)
Dehradun schools closed April 27 amid severe heatwave alert. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 26, 2026 20:59:06 IST

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Dehradun Schools Closed Tomorrow (April 27): Severe Heatwave Alert Triggers Shutdown Across Schools And Anganwadi Centres

The Dehradun district administration has decided to close all schools from Monday, April 27 amid the severe and relentless heatwave sweeping through the region. All schools – government, non-government, and private schools from classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres in the district – will be shut on both Saturday and Sunday. The order comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have issued multiple alerts about the extreme heatwave and the increased risk of heatwave in the region. The authorities said that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard students, children, and staff from the adverse effects of heat on health, particularly the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, which are expected to rise in the wake of the relentless weather.

What does the official order say about the heatwave in Dehradun?

The order issued by the District Magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority says that Dehradun is under severe heatwave conditions that are expected to continue through April 27. The IMD has specifically warned that there is a severe heatwave in the district, and the authorities have decided to act promptly. The decision has been taken in view of public safety and in accordance with the advisories of the weather experts. District Magistrate Savin Bansal said that the heat intensity in Uttarakhand’s plains, including Dehradun, is expected to be extremely high and pose a serious threat to health, especially for young children and school-going students who are more susceptible to the high temperatures.

Why are health risks concerning students?

Officials have said that heatwave is not only an inconvenience but also dangerous. High temperatures for a long period can cause dehydration, fatigue, heat cramps and, in extreme cases, heatstroke, medical emergency which needs treatment, officials have warned. Children are even more susceptible as they often miss the early symptoms of heat stress and may lack easy access to water and hydration during school hours. The administration has said that with high temperatures and strong sunshine throughout the day, continuing school operations will expose students to increased health risks and is therefore taking a preventive approach to avoid any medical emergencies.

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What was communicated to the schools and Anganwadi Centres ?

Sivin Bansal, the District Magistrate has directed that all schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun must enforce the holiday order with the utmost diligence. The Chief Education Officer as well as the District Programme Officer are instructed to ensure the full implementation of the order with no wiggle room for deviation. Authorities have said that all schools will be monitored to ensure schools remain closed on April 27. The government has stressed that the order is in the interest of public safety and is compulsory and institutions are expected to cooperate fully.

What is the overall weather forecast for the area?

Even while Dehradun and other plains of Uttarakhand are experiencing scorching temperatures, the Meteorological Department has also warned that there might be a mix of weather in the region with chances of scattered rain and snowfall in the higher altitude mountainous parts, along with warnings of lightning and thunderstorms in some pockets. However, the plains are expected to continue to be drenched with bright sunshine and temperatures rising, adding more fuel to the heatwave. Residents have been advised to take precautions, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours and follow official weather updates closely in the coming days.

ALSO READ: What Is The New Solar Policy In Maharashtra? Govt Plans Tax On Rooftop Power, Higher Bills And What It Means For Consumers

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Tags: DehradunDehradun schools closedheatwaveHeatwave alertheatwave alert Dehradunhome-hero-pos-10school holiday April 27

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Dehradun Schools Closed Tomorrow (April 27): Severe Heatwave Alert Triggers Shutdown Across Schools And Anganwadi Centres

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Dehradun Schools Closed Tomorrow (April 27): Severe Heatwave Alert Triggers Shutdown Across Schools And Anganwadi Centres
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