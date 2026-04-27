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Home > World News > Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: AI-generated ‘Indian wife’ claim linking Trump dinner shooter to India is fake; no evidence supports viral narrative.

AI-generated ‘Indian wife’ claim linking Trump dinner shooter to India is fake. (Photo: X)
AI-generated ‘Indian wife’ claim linking Trump dinner shooter to India is fake. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 27, 2026 17:15:24 IST

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Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth

In the wake of the shocking shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where US President Donald Trump was present, misinformation began to spread rapidly over social media. As investigators tried to ascertain the motives and background of the accused, false narratives started to surface online originating from Pakistan-linked X accounts alleging an India connection, claiming the accused had an Indian wife whose immigration issue led to the shooting. However, a fact check shows that these claims are unfounded and are based on AI-generated images and fabricated documents.

Who is the accused in the Trump dinner shooting case?

The accused is a 31-year-old Californian named Cole Tomas Allen. Sources claim that Allen, a mechanical engineering graduate from California Institute of Technology and a holder of a master’s degree in computer science, was working as a tutor part-time while working on video games on his own. The law enforcement sources have claimed that while he was trying to get past a security checkpoint, he was arrested with firearms and knives. He could be charged with multiple offenses including assault on a federal officer and use of a gun during a violent crime.

What Pakistan-linked X accounts are claiming about Allen

Pakistan-linked accounts, including Khorasan Ghag, claimed that Allen “has fallen under the influence of ‘Indian extremist ideology’”. They claimed that his alleged wife, “Priyanka Rao”, an Indian national, had faced bureaucratic delays in gaining US citizenship due to immigration vetting. They also claimed that this pushed Allen to become a killer. They then tried an ideologically radicalised Rao to link her to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. They also used images that purportedly showed Allen with his “wife” and her passport from India.

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Is the viral image of his ‘Indian wife’ authentic?

No. Fact-checking investigations have confirmed that the photo of Allen with the woman who is portrayed as “Priyanka Rao” is AI-generated. The same goes for the image of the alleged Indian passport. AI-detection software such as Hive Moderation and ZeroGPT suggested the photos were synthetic with probabilities of extremely high percentages. A more detailed analysis using the SynthID detector from Google DeepMind has suggested the passport was produced using an AI tool, potentially Google Gemini.

The fake passport explanation is riddled with errors

The fake passport explanation for the Trump dinner shooting suspect’s motive is riddled with errors. The nationality field lists “Cole Thomas Allen” instead of India. “Tomas” is misspelled as “Thomas.” The name of the suspect’s spouse is listed as “Priyanka Rao,” which is the same as the name of the person holding the passport, and he’s also listed as the holder of the passport! The Hindi text on the fake passport is gibberish, and there are traces of Bangla script that are obvious signs of AI manipulation. All of these errors are damning.

The viral claim that Allen was married to an Indian woman is completely false. No credible media reports or official documents say that Allen was married and certainly no credible media reports or official documents say that he was married to an Indian woman named Priyanka Rao. The alleged manifesto that Allen is said to have written, reported by The Associated Press, makes no mention of India, an Indian wife, or immigration grievances.

What do investigations by authorities say?

Preliminary reports suggest that Allen acted on a personal and political grievance rather than a foreign influence. He was angry at US governance and security lapses rather than at India or at immigration. Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine the motive and to assess security lapses.

The claim that the Trump dinner shooting suspect was linked to India by an “Indian wife” is false, and is a sign of AI-generated misinformation. This episode also raises questions about how quickly disinformation can spread in the wake of high-profile incidents and the importance of fact-checking before sharing viral content.

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Tags: AI generated image fakecole tomas allenCole Tomas Allen wifefact check IndiaTrump dinner shootingTrump dinner shooting news

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Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth

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Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth

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