Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday once again ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations with Israel, reaffirming the group’s commitment to resisting what it described as Israeli aggression, according to media reports. Qassem stated that direct talks were “not an option” and stressed that Hezbollah would not disarm. He demonstrated his military preparedness by showing that the group remained ready to fight while he disclosed its operational status. His allegations against the Lebanese government included accusations of making excessive concessions while he demanded that authorities stop all direct talks with Israel and pursue only indirect negotiations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that its troops conducted operations in southern Lebanon to eliminate what they identified as immediate threats. The military confirmed that three people who approached areas of Israeli operations were classified as threats and were later killed in an airstrike.

The IDF further said it conducted strikes on Hezbollah-linked infrastructure, including facilities in the Bint Jbeil sector. The military noted that secondary explosions following the strikes suggested the presence of stored weapons at those locations. The organization confirmed that it would continue its operations to protect Israeli civilians and soldiers from potential threats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that Hezbollah activities disrupt the current ceasefire agreement which exists between Israel and Lebanon. He stressed that Israeli forces continue their operations in the vicinity while they react strongly to any security breaches which occur.

Netanyahu declared that Israel prioritizes two main goals which include protecting its citizens and securing the northern border area. He explained that Israeli military operations proceed through coordination with the United States while operating under established frameworks which include Lebanon. US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would continue for three additional weeks while the US government would help Lebanon develop its security capabilities against Hezbollah threats.

(Inputs From ANI)

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