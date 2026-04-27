LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected direct negotiations with Israel because he confirmed the group's commitment to armed resistance while he criticized Lebanon's government for its handling of the situation. The Israeli military conducted attacks in southern Lebanon which struck suspected threats and Hezbollah facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah's actions are weakening the ceasefire while the United States works to stabilize the situation by extending the truce.

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 27, 2026 16:45:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday once again ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations with Israel, reaffirming the group’s commitment to resisting what it described as Israeli aggression, according to media reports. Qassem stated that direct talks were “not an option” and stressed that Hezbollah would not disarm. He demonstrated his military preparedness by showing that the group remained ready to fight while he disclosed its operational status. His allegations against the Lebanese government included accusations of making excessive concessions while he demanded that authorities stop all direct talks with Israel and pursue only indirect negotiations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that its troops conducted operations in southern Lebanon to eliminate what they identified as immediate threats. The military confirmed that three people who approached areas of Israeli operations were classified as threats and were later killed in an airstrike.

The IDF further said it conducted strikes on Hezbollah-linked infrastructure, including facilities in the Bint Jbeil sector. The military noted that secondary explosions following the strikes suggested the presence of stored weapons at those locations. The organization confirmed that it would continue its operations to protect Israeli civilians and soldiers from potential threats.

You Might Be Interested In

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that Hezbollah activities disrupt the current ceasefire agreement which exists between Israel and Lebanon. He stressed that Israeli forces continue their operations in the vicinity while they react strongly to any security breaches which occur.

Netanyahu declared that Israel prioritizes two main goals which include protecting its citizens and securing the northern border area. He explained that Israeli military operations proceed through coordination with the United States while operating under established frameworks which include Lebanon. US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would continue for three additional weeks while the US government would help Lebanon develop its security capabilities against Hezbollah threats.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Iran FM Heads Back To Pakistan After US Cancels Talks, Carries Crucial Terms To End Escalating War Tensions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahu warningceasefire lebanon israeldonald trump ceasefire rolegeopolitical tensions west asiaHezbollah infrastructure attackhezbollah israel tensionshezbollah military stanceidf strikes lebanonisrael defense forces operationIsrael Lebanon conflictlebanon israel border securityMiddle East tensions 2026naim qassem statementsouthern lebanon airstrikesus ceasefire extension lebanonWest Asia conflict news

RELATED News

Iran’s 3 Big Proposals To Donald Trump: End War, Reopen Strait of Hormuz – But Big Nuclear Demand May Derail The Deal

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

Iran Slams Pakistan As ‘Trump’s Mouthpiece’, Calls It ‘Unfit Mediator’ – Big Rift Emerges As Talks Collapse, Hormuz Crisis Deepens

White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

LATEST NEWS

Medical Device Consultants Become Critical as Global Regulations Tighten for MedTech Manufacturers

Darling Re-Run Worldwide Collection: Prabhas Delivers 2nd Highest Telugu Re-Release With Rs 10 Crore

IPL 2026: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Open for Punjab Kings? PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta’s ‘Anything for You, Yuzi’ Response Goes Viral

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

NTT Global Data Centers Hosts Signature Evenings in Mumbai, Strengthening Strategic Client Engagement

Realme C100x To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Massive Battery, Android 16 OS, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Timeline

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk
Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk
Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk
Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

QUICK LINKS