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Home > India News > Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

A viral video allegedly showing a Delhi Police woman constable being confronted by her husband over an extramarital affair has sparked widespread attention online.

Viral video shows a man catching his wife a Delhi Police constable named Preeti Singh with another man outside a hotel (IMAGE: X)
Viral video shows a man catching his wife a Delhi Police constable named Preeti Singh with another man outside a hotel (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 19:15:35 IST

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Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

DELHI VIRAL VIDEO: A viral video doing the rounds on the internet claims to capture one man allegedly caught his wife, a Delhi woman police constable, cheating on him. The video shows the man claiming that he caught his wife, Preeti Singh, a Delhi police woman constable, in the act with another man as they were walking out of a hotel.

Husband catches cop wife with lover, altercation follows

In the video, the man with the woman police constable is also seen assaulting the husband, who is capturing a video of them. The video had a text overlay which read “Delhi Police Woman Constable Shahdra Preeti Singh. The video of the “Delhi police cop” allegedly caught cheating appears to be real. 

In the video, the husband, whose face is not visible, follows his wife from the Delhi Police and her alleged lover after they walk out of the hotel. At first, the alleged couple try to argue with the husband, but the lover soon flees the scene. 

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The husband then questions his wife while she tries to walk away from the scene.  Check the video here:

How did the Internet react?

The Internet was quick to react after the video went viral on X. One user stated, “Husband will soon be in jail for marital and has to pay alimony,” and another stated, “It’s painful, but sadly it’s the new normal these days.”

The next one added, “Bro, she’s not interested in you anymore, so please just start your life over again, that’s my advice for you.” An individual shared, “Police wali ma’am duty pe affair kar rahi thi. Bhai stay strong, real men don’t deserve this betrayal. Law enforce karne wali khud law tod rahi hai.”

One person added, “Her lover is still walking tells me he doesn’t have balls and buddies,” and another stated, “Indian society is getting ruined too many married women cheating on their husbands, affairs normalized.”

A user concluded, “Kuch nhi ho payega Bhai. Apko hi face Krna hoga jo Krna hoga kyu ki Kanoon toh bs mahilaon ke liye bne h mardo ke liye nhi. ” 

MUST READ: Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

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Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

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Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

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Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’
Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’
Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’
Delhi Shocker: Husband Catches Cop Wife Stepping Out Of Hotel With Alleged Lover, Dramatic Confrontation Goes Viral: ‘Ab Muh Chupa Rahi Hai’

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